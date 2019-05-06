Michelle Obama, Princess Diana's Brother and More Offer Congratulations to Harry and Meghan

The love is pouring in for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new baby boy on Twitter.

On Monday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they welcomed their firstborn child on their official Instagram account, @SussexRoyal.

And while the new parents revealed that they are still thinking of the proper name from their new bundle of joy, Prince Harry declared that he was “over the moon” about the joyous occasion.

Following the news that the duchess had given birth, well wishes to the royal couple have taken over the Twittersphere. The newborn was welcomed to the world by everyone from Michelle Obama to British Prime Minister Theresa May to Meghan’s former Suits costars.

Prince Harry announcing the news of the royal baby's birth on May 6. Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock

“Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can’t wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby,” wrote the former First Lady.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, sent his nephew and new mom Meghan some love and said, “Really very lovely news today – many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family….”)

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account announced that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was thrilled about the news of the birth and has been by her daughter’s side at Frogmore Cottage.

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage,” the tweet said. “Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.”

Another family member, Prince Andrew, tweeted, “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy!”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who married the couple last May, also got in on the action and wished the royals well.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy,” he wrote. “May God bless the new family with love, health and happiness.”

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan and Harry received a special note from the Invictus Games Foundation, the organization Harry founded to support wounded veterans and service members: “Everyone at the Invictus Games Foundation is incredibly happy to hear the news of the #RoyalBaby – congratulations to our Patron HRH The Duke of Sussex and to HRH The Duchess of Sussex! We know that our #InvictusFamily will join us in welcoming its newest member.”

Suits actress Sarah Rafferty, who attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding congratulated her friend, “Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday!”

Meghan’s royal wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin, congratulated his friend with a regram Instagram post which he captioned, “#regram Proud #guncle.”

Though the new parents will not show off their baby boy to the public right away, Harry assured fans that he and his wife will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle in about two days.

The royal baby is the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.