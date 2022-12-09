Michaela Kennedy Cuomo Shares Backstage Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in N.Y.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award in New York City on Tuesday

By
Published on December 9, 2022 10:36 AM
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo attends the Ripple of Hope Award Gala; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Kerry Kennedy attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent some time with the Kennedy family during their outing in New York City on Tuesday.

Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, shared behind-the-scenes photos with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, where the couple was recognized by the human rights nonprofit for their work in racial justice, mental health and other social impact action through their Archewell Foundation.

"One Tuesday, Two Celebrations, Three Heroes, Infinite Joy," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram afterward alongside a birthday party emoji in reference to the 65th birthday of her dad, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Happy Birthday to the most devoted Dad I know and Congratulations to two of the people whose courage and resilience have inspired me most, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the #RFKHumanRightsAward !" she continued

"Congrats to mom on an incredible event," she added in a nod to her mom, Kerry Kennedy, 63.

One Tuesday, Two Celebrations, Three Heroes, Infinite Joy ?? Happy Birthday to the most devoted Dad I know ?????and Congratulations to two of the people whose courage and resilience have inspired me most, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> on the #RFKHumanRightsAward
Michaela Kennedy Cuomo Instagram

The Mic Loves Me designer shared various pictures of the celebratory night in her Instagram carousel, including a group shot her mom Kerry and sister Mariah, 27, alongside Meghan and Harry.

Harry and Meghan have visited New York City several times since they relocated to California in 2020, including a July visit to the United Nations in honor of Nelson Mandela Day.

At this latest event, which was hosted by Alec Baldwin, they were presented their award by Kerry, who previously told Spanish news outlet El Confidencial that the duke and duchess exemplified the "moral courage" against injustice that her father famously called for in his iconic Ripple of Hope speech — which took place at the University of Cape Town, South Africa over 50 years ago.

At the time Mandela was imprisoned around six miles away on the remote Robben Island.

"When my father went to South Africa in 1966, he spoke in front of a white audience and said that the problem in this generation is talking about racial justice. He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and their community about the power structure they maintained," Kerry said. "And this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City
Mike Coppola/Getty

Meghan and Prince Harry's New York City visit took place ahead of the premiere of their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In the first episode, the royal couple reflected on the early days of their romance and their quick connection — and how Meghan was not the typical royal bride-to-be.

"I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with," Harry said.

"The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart," Harry continued, thinking of his mother Princess Diana. "And my mom certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son."

