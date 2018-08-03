Zara Tindall's Daughter Mia Has a Royal Playdate After Welcoming Little Sister Lena Into the Family

Mia Tindall has only been a big sister for about six weeks, so she’s learning the ropes from older cousin Savannah Phillips.

The royal duo, along with Savannah’s younger sibling Isla, spent Friday at a family outing to the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcome Park. They stayed cool with ice cream treats, 4-year-old Mia opting for a frozen popsicle while her cousins spooned the dessert out of a cup.

They were accompanied by Savannah, 7, and Isla’s, 6, mom Autumn Phillips, the wife of Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson Peter Phillips. The Queen’s daughter Princess Anne was also spotted on the fairgrounds, as her pet English bull terrier adorably popped its head out the car window.

Meanwhile, Mike and Zara Tindall appeared to stay home, likely with their new addition, Lena Elizabeth, who was born on June 18. The couple had previously lost another child after Zara suffered a miscarriage. Zara revealed earlier this week that she had a second miscarriage before welcoming Lena.

Savannah Phillips Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty

Princess Anne Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty

Mike recently told PEOPLE that life as a family of four has “been brilliant so far.”

“So far, so good. I can’t complain,” the 39-year-old former rugby star said while supporting Prince Harry at a charity polo match for his African charity Sentebale last week. “[Lena] eats, sleeps.”

Mia and Mike Tindall Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: The Queen’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Welcomes Second Child After Suffering Miscarriage

Mia may want to be careful what big sister advice she takes from Savannah, who has been known to have a naughty side.

When the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour flypast, the youngest members couldn’t help but be in awe of the spectacle overhead. Prince George, 5, offered his applause sparingly, his dropped jaw gave a better indication of how he felt about the big event, meant to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday. But Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah wanted her cousin to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.

Savannah knew the cameras were on her, too, as she flashed a sly smile and deadpanned those watching. Dad Prince William caught the moment as well, and seemed none too pleased!

Savannah Phillips and Prince George James Whatling/MEGA

Prince William looks down at Savannah Phillips and Prince George James Whatling/MEGA

Savannah Phillips and Prince George Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

One day later, the cousins cheered on Prince William at his charity polo match in Gloucester, England.

During the playdate, which included running around the field and playing with a Slinky, the daughter of William’s cousins Peter Phillips playfully pushed George down a hill when he attempted to sit next to her.

Though George wasn’t injured and regained his balance, Savannah wasn’t unscathed as she was scolded by mom Autumn immediately after.