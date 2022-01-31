Queen's Great-Granddaughter Mia Tindall Looks All Grown Up During Mother-Daughter Outing with Zara

Mia Tindall is growing up fast!

Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter, 8, joined mom Zara at the Cheltenham Festival Trial, a horse racing event, on Saturday. Mia looked adorable in a black dress paired with boots and a statement headband, while Zara bundled up with a maroon jacket, matching handbag and fascinator.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mother-daughter date was a sweet outing for Zara and her eldest child. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter Lena and their 10-month-old son Lucas.

Mia's family-filled weekend didn't end there — she spent time with her dad on Sunday at a charity soccer game in Gloucester.

zara tindall mia Zara Tindall and Mia Tindall | Credit: Image: © i-Images/ZUMA Press

Mia is one of the Queen's 12 great-grandchildren — and she's even played a special role at royal weddings as a bridesmaid alongside relatives Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Mia's also known for hanging out with Savannah and Isla Phillips, the daughters of the Queen's grandson and Zara's brother Peter Philips, at horsing events — after all, mom Zara and grandmother Princess Anne are both Olympic equestrians!

Mike Tindall Mike Tindall and Mia Tindall | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In December, Prince William shared some of his favorite Christmas traditions with Barry Alston of Radio Marsden, a charity run by volunteers, broadcasting to and supporting cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospitals in London.

While admitted that food is "quite important" around Christmas and he always finds "a tiny bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit of turkey or sausage or a bit of wine," he most looks forward to the holidays as a time to get together with loved ones.