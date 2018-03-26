Queen's Great-Granddaughter Had the Best Weekend Ever with Pregnant Mom Zara: See the Photos!

Scene-stealing royal Mia Tindall is at it again!

The energetic 4-year-old charmed the royal family on Sunday during a playful outing at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.

The Queen’s great-granddaughter joined her mom Zara Tindall, who is expecting her third child this summer, grandmother Princess Anne, and cousins, Savannah, 7, and Isla Philip, 5, for a day of fun.

The future royal big sister led a royal game of tag in her purple puffy coat, jeans and adorable sunglasses – and her stuffed bunnies in hand. She was later seen enjoying a strawberry ice cream cone.

Mia is known for stealing the show — getting cuddles and kisses from Zara’s cousin Prince Harry at polo events and happily displaying great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s purse during official photo shoots.

Zara announced her pregnancy in January. The royal baby will be Zara’s second child with husband and rugby star Mike Tindall. The happy news comes after Zara revealed she suffered a miscarriage just days before Christmas in December 2016.

Mia was there to help her parents during the difficult time following Zara’s miscarriage last year.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Zara’s new addition will join a growing group of royal cousins. Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child in April, joining siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.