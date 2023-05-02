Princess Grace's Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Attends Met Gala as Elle Fanning Wears Royal's Necklace

American actress turned princess of Monaco Grace Kelly was represented in more ways than one at the 2023 Met Gala

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 12:12 PM
Elle Fanning and Charlotte Casiraghi at the Met Gala on May 1st 2023.
Elle Fanning; Charlotte Casiraghi. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty, Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Princess Grace was represented in more ways than one at the 2023 Met Gala.

During Monday night's annual fashionable fundraising fête in New York City, the late Monaco royal's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi walked the red carpet in a black lace off-the-shoulder gown decorated with multiple black bows.

She wore her hair in a high bun and carried a black clutch, finishing the dark look in black heels, nails painted in the same shade and sparkling drop earrings.

And the Chanel brand ambassador, 36, wasn't the only nod to the American actress turned princess of Monaco at the event. Actress Elle Fanning — known for her own royal turn in Hulu's The Great — showed up in a very special piece of jewelry.

Fanning, 25, said that the 1955 Cartier Grain de Café coffee-bean necklace she sported was the same style as the one the late princess "wore in the royal portrait," according to Town & Country.

Ellen Fanning, Grace Kelly
Elle Fanning; Princess Grace. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty, Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Per the latter outlet, Princess Grace — who died in 1982 in a car crash after suffering a stroke at the age of 52 — wore the necklace on numerous occasions, including during a 1961 White House visit in which she met then-President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

In an Instagram caption alongside a photo slideshow of her Met Gala look, Fanning wrote in part, "Tonight I got to wear the iconic Grain de Cafe coffee bean necklace from 1955 curtesy [sic] of @cartier. This vintage piece is not my own, but is 'my something borrowed' for tonight."

Casiraghi's appearance at the 2023 Met Gala is her fourth, having previously attended the iconic ball in 2019, 2018 and 2016.

Other notable royals who have attended the Met Gala include Princess Beatrice in 2018, who followed in the footsteps of Princess Diana, the latter having attended 22 years earlier.

More royals who have appeared at the event include Queen Rania of Jordan, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis of Germany.

Princess Diana, Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Beatrice.
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty, Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty, Neilson Barnard/Getty

This past November, Prince Albert of Monaco remembered his mother following the 40-year anniversary of her death.

"It doesn't seem like 40 years," he told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "Many times during a day, a week, not only do I find myself thinking of her, but numbers of people still recall her to me. They remember her and that's a great tribute to her and who she was — to what an exceptional human being she was."

And four decades later, "she still captures people's imagination," Albert said.

"She managed to capture the imagination and attention of several younger generations and not many have done that. It's an incredible gift that she had," he explained. "She had charm and incredible allure about her."

"And It's not only her beauty or the fashion icon that she was that attracts people," Albert continued. "It was her warmth, her heart, the humanity people saw in her that they remember."

