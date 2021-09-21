The Bridesmaids star shares a moment that was "so cute" between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when the trio filmed Meghan's 40th birthday video

Melissa McCarthy Says Meghan Markle's 'Whole Face Lit Up' When Prince Harry Entered the Room

Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy in the video announcement for the new 40x40 initiative.

When Melissa McCarthy was filming Meghan Markle's 40x40 initiative announcement video, the Oscar nominee says she knew Prince Harry had entered the room even before she set eyes on him thanks to the glow on his wife's face.

Calling the couple's dynamic "so cute," McCarthy said on the British morning show Lorraine on Tuesday that she "could tell he walked in because we were talking and then she went, 'Oh hi!' and her whole face lit up, and I was like, Did Prince Harry just walk in the room?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star added that she "just thought it was so sweet and genuine."

McCarthy, 51, recounted a tidbit she has previously shared that it was actually Harry's idea to make a surprise juggling cameo in his wife's 40th birthday video.

She said the off-the-wall suggestion instantly connected her to Harry, 37: "I was like, 'Are you weird and funny to boot?' At that point, I was like, 'That's great!' ... I love anyone that will do something weird just for weird's sake, so I was like, 'I tip my hat!'"

When asked if she suspected the video would go viral, she said she knew that, "When people see him just creepily standing outside a window juggling, it's so weird that I was like, Nothing else will matter."

At which point McCarthy's The Starling costar and co-interviewee Chris O'Dowd, who clearly hasn't seen Meghan's video, hilariously interjected to tell the actress and the host, "Strangely, I have no idea what you're talking about, but that doesn't make it any less exciting!"

Meghan Markle Teams Up with Melissa McCartney to Launch 40th Birthday Project Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Archewell.com

McCarthy joined Meghan in the August 4th video to launch the 40x40 initiative, which encourages people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.