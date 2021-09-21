Melissa McCarthy Says Meghan Markle's 'Whole Face Lit Up' When Prince Harry Entered the Room
The Bridesmaids star shares a moment that was "so cute" between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when the trio filmed Meghan's 40th birthday video
When Melissa McCarthy was filming Meghan Markle's 40x40 initiative announcement video, the Oscar nominee says she knew Prince Harry had entered the room even before she set eyes on him thanks to the glow on his wife's face.
Calling the couple's dynamic "so cute," McCarthy said on the British morning show Lorraine on Tuesday that she "could tell he walked in because we were talking and then she went, 'Oh hi!' and her whole face lit up, and I was like, Did Prince Harry just walk in the room?"
The Nine Perfect Strangers star added that she "just thought it was so sweet and genuine."
McCarthy, 51, recounted a tidbit she has previously shared that it was actually Harry's idea to make a surprise juggling cameo in his wife's 40th birthday video.
She said the off-the-wall suggestion instantly connected her to Harry, 37: "I was like, 'Are you weird and funny to boot?' At that point, I was like, 'That's great!' ... I love anyone that will do something weird just for weird's sake, so I was like, 'I tip my hat!'"
When asked if she suspected the video would go viral, she said she knew that, "When people see him just creepily standing outside a window juggling, it's so weird that I was like, Nothing else will matter."
At which point McCarthy's The Starling costar and co-interviewee Chris O'Dowd, who clearly hasn't seen Meghan's video, hilariously interjected to tell the actress and the host, "Strangely, I have no idea what you're talking about, but that doesn't make it any less exciting!"
RELATED: Prince Harry and Prince William Can Juggle? See Which Hidden Talents the Royals Are Keeping Under Wraps!
McCarthy joined Meghan in the August 4th video to launch the 40x40 initiative, which encourages people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.
And indeed Meghan herself will return to work after taking parental leave after the birth of daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4 (older brother Archie is 2) — on Saturday, she and Harry will be in New York City at the Global Citizen Festival, their first joint engagement as parents of two.