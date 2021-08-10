Melissa McCarthy Spills the Tea on Meghan Markle's Birthday Video — Harry's Juggling Cameo Was His Idea!

"The Suits reunion really made me laugh. That was not my idea. I wish I could claim that bit, but it was [Meghan's]," shares Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy is spilling the royal tea on what it's like to work with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The actress appeared on Access Hollywood Monday to chat about Nine Perfect Strangers, her new Hulu show with Regina Hall. During the chat, McCarthy opened up about her recent appearance in Meghan's 40th birthday video, where the Duchess of Sussex announced her 40x40 initiative.

"[Meghan] said, 'Let's do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce,'" shared McCarthy, 50. "I was like, 'Yes! What a great idea.' I was so pleased to be a part of it."

The video included a cameo from Prince Harry, 36, who showed off his juggling skills — an idea Harry came up with himself.

"He's like, 'Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?' I was like, 'Weird in the way that will make me watch it five million times," the comedian said.

"They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring," McCarthy added. "They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids."

During the video, McCarthy jokingly suggested that Meghan should celebrate her milestone birthday with a Suits reunion.

"The Suits reunion really made me laugh," McCarthy said. "That was not my idea. I wish I could claim that bit, but it was hers."

Meghan Markle Teams Up with Melissa McCartney to Launch 40th Birthday Project Credit: Archewell.com

Meghan opened up more about her initiative on the couple's Archewell Foundation website.

"In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I'm struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth," the mom of two wrote. "Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change. To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?"

Noting that women are returning to the workforce after leaving in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meghan noted that "mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength."

"For my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce. With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well."