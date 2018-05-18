Mel C Admits Some of the Spice Girls Might Secretly Be Going to the Royal Wedding — But Not Her

While Spice Girls fans might be disappointed to learn the group won’t be performing at the royal wedding after all, it seems like there may still be a few members in attendance at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s nuptials on Saturday.

In an interview on Australian radio program Fitzy & Wippa, Melanie Chisholm — aka Mel C — revealed that there was no truth to the rumors that the girl group had been asked to perform, or even attend, the wedding as a group.

“We were never invited, we were never asked to perform,” the singer said, joking that she “was a little annoyed” at the oversight.

She also went on to kid about how she had thought of asking Prince Charles, “Oi, where’s my invite?” while the pair attended the National Prince’s Trust Awards in March.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Mel C

RELATED: Mel B Says the Spice Girls Are Performing at Harry and Meghan’s Wedding: ‘Why Am I So Honest?’

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Elaborating on how the rumor got started, Mel C said, “I think it started with an interview Mel B gave in America. I think it started as a joke… then the world’s media went a little bonkers.”

RELATED VIDEO: Spice Girls Fans Rejoice! Mel B Says the Girls ‘Will Be Doing Stuff This Year Together’

Although she never gave any indication that she was joking at the time, in February, Mel B announced on The Real that “all five Spice Girls” would be attending the wedding, and went on to describe the invitation she allegedly received as “proper.”

But when asked whether the group would be performing, the singer was a little less forthcoming and said, “I need to go, I’m going to be fired.”

Don’t miss out! Tune in to Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding on Saturday, May 19, starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on PeopleTV — now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Meghan Markle Loves This Lipstick (and It’s Inspired by a Possible Royal Wedding Guest)

However, despite the fact that Mel C won’t be in attendance at St George’s Chapel this weekend, it looks like some of her group mates may have scored an invitation after all.

Earlier this week, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported that a source told the outlet that only Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell had been invited.

Hinting that the report could be true, during her radio interview Mel C remarked, “Maybe the others are going and they just haven’t told me?”