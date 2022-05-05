Mel B, AKA "Scary Spice," was awarded an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women at Buckingham Palace

Mel B Reveals That Even Prince William Is Rooting for a Spice Girls Reunion — and Offered to Help!

Melanie Brown is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace

Prince William is ready to do his part in organizing a Spice Girls reunion.

Melanie "Mel B" Brown was honored during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, collecting her MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women from Prince William. After dipping into a curtsy to greet him, the Spice Girls member had a chat with the royal.

"William told me, 'I'm so delighted that it's me giving you this,' " Mel B, AKA "Scary Spice," told The Sun. "And he asked, 'Will you get the Spice Girls back together?' "

When she replied that she was having dinner with bandmate Victoria Beckham, A.K.A. "Posh Spice," that evening, Prince William quipped, "Oh good, I'll work on David then,' " referring to Victoria's soccer star husband, David Beckham.

After all, the Beckhams attended the royal weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Melanie Brown and Prince William | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Mel B, 46, previously teased that the Spice Girls were hitting the road for a reunion tour in 2023.

"I'm always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion," she said on the BBC Channel 4 talk show Steph's Packed Lunch in September.

"And we were kind of in talks last year, but then COVID hit, so that kind of pushed everyone's plans, like AWOL," Brown continued. "But I think we're hopefully on the same page together — they're gonna kill me for saying this — but we're hoping, especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens, to tour in 2023."

Spice Girls | Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

For the investiture ceremony, Mel B wore a red dress by Victoria Beckham — in fact, the fashion designer flew back from Miami so she could help her bandmate with the outfit.

Her undergarments, on the other hand, didn't take much thought — Mel B revealed that she was "stark, b—k naked" underneath the dress.

The singer said, "Victoria asked me, 'Will you wear nipple covers? I said, 'Why bother?' "

Melanie Brown | Credit: Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty

The royal family and the Spice Girls have rubbed elbows several times over the years, including when Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the premiere of the girl group's movie Spice World in 1997.