Mel B Jokes About Problem with 'Big Slit' on Her Dress When Prince William Awarded Her an MBE

Mel B the MBE nearly had a style scare when she accepted her award from Prince William.

The former Spice Girl, whose full name is Melanie Brown, spoke about the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace last year and the problematic design of the dress she wore for the occasion while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday.

Co-host Ryan Seacrest congratulated her on the MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, recognizing her work with Women's Aid.

Recalling the formal investiture ceremony in May 2022 and the red sheath dress she wore, Mel B said, "It was quite embarrassing, actually, because I didn't realize the medal goes here on your chest. Victoria [Beckham] designed my dress for the occasion. And she put a big slit right there."

"And I was like 'Oh, sorry!' " she added, as the audience laughed.

"Victoria knew. She knew!" Seacrest joked about Mel B's former bandmate, who, like her husband David Beckham, is an OBE.

Co-host Kelly Ripa asked to hear more about what it was like to accept the honor from Prince William, prompting Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice) to add that she's known the royals for years.

Melanie Brown and Prince William PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

"I've met the royals before, so he was like, 'Oh, hey, how are you?' " the singer said of William's casual greeting, before sharing an undated exchange that apparently involved the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry.

"When we flew into Buckingham Palace, this is when they were really young, the royals. We had peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, without the crust, which was a little bit posh for me," Mel B said. "So then I decided, 'Can we go into the kitchen and just make some toast and jam?' So we did that too."

The book jacket of Prince Harry 's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Prince Harry referenced a memorable meeting with the Spice Girls in his memoir Spare, released last week. In it, the Duke of Sussex, 38, said he was "thrilled" and "baffled" when his father King Charles invited him along for a work trip to South Africa, where they'd meet the girl group and Nelson Mandela in November 1997 — two months after the death of Princess Diana

"The truth was, Pa's staff hoped a photo of him standing alongside the world's most revered political leader and the world's most popular female musical act would earn him some positive headlines, which he sorely needed. Since Mummy's disappearance he's been savaged," Harry wrote. "People blamed him for the divorce and all that followed."

John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

"The Spice Girls concert represented my first public appearance since the funeral and I knew, through intuition, through bits of overheard conversations, that the public's curiosity about my welfare was running high," the Duke of Sussex, who was 12 at the time, continued.

"I didn't want to let them down, but I also wanted them to go away. I remember stepping onto the red carpet, screwing a smile onto my face, suddenly wishing I was in my bed at St. James' Palace," he added.