The former Spice Girl was awarded an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women

Mel B Greets Prince William with a Curtsy to Receive Honor at Buckingham Palace: 'We Had a Giggle'

Melanie Brown is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince and the Spice Girl!

Melanie "Mel B" Brown was honored during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, collecting her MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women from Prince William. She became a patron of the charity Women's Aid in 2018 after leaving what she described as an abusive relationship.

After dipping into a curtsy to greet him, the Spice Girls member approached Prince William to receive her award.

"He commended me on all my work that I've been doing, and he goes, 'I'm so sorry you went through such a horrible time'," she told PA, according to the Huffington Post.

The performer added, "He did say, 'I can't believe I'm giving you one of these — I'm delighted,' and I said, 'Aw, thank you,' and we had a giggle."

Melanie Brown and Prince William

Mel, who wore a red dress designed by her bandmate Victoria Beckham, dedicated her MBE to all women dealing with domestic violence.

"I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I've been doing," she said. "It's amazing to have but it's not just for me — it's for all those other women."

"Especially because of Covid, there's been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that's been completely on the rise, and you know I've got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard," the singer continued. "So I'm their voice because we've all been through exactly the same story, so I don't take it as it's my award because it's our award because we've survived."

Melanie Brown poses after she was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2022 in London, England Melanie Brown | Credit: Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty

The royal family and the Spice Girls have rubbed elbows several times over the years, including when Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the premiere of the girl group's movie Spice World in 1997.

The Prince of Wales arrives with the young princes Harry (far left) and William arrive for tonight's (Monday) gala premiere of the film Spice - The Movie, starring the Spice Girls, at the Empire, Leicester Square Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at Spice World premiere | Credit: John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

Earlier that year, 13-year-old Harry and his dad Prince Charles were all smiles as they hung out with the Spice Girls at one of their concerts in South Africa.