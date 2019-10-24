Meghan’s Markle’s Friend Daniel Martin Says the Royal Just Wants to ‘Make Sure Her Boys Are Safe’

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Toby Melville/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s longtime friend Daniel Martin says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s emotional documentary has been a “relief” to those close to them who have seen the toll recent tabloid scrutiny has taken on the couple.

“It’s been tough,” Martin, who was also Meghan’s wedding makeup artist, said on CBS This Morning on Thursday. “Watching this documentary, it’s been almost a relief seeing her at a point where she can be honest about what’s been happening.”

“All of us who have known, we just didn’t know what to do or how to help,” he added. “But I feel like just putting this out there, it’s hopefully demystified a lot about what’s been going on over there.”

Prince Harry and Meghan gave fans a rare glimpse of their royal lives in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired Wednesday on ABC. From dealing with painful memories of Princess Diana’s death to the repercussions of the constant media attention, the new parents got candid about their battles behind the scenes.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging,” Meghan said of how she’s dealing with tabloid rumors and lack of privacy.

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile,” she added.

Meghan also shared the struggle of being a new mother in the spotlight.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.

ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby then asked if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle?” to which she responds, “Yes.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle Gareth Fuller - Pool/Getty

Martin, who is a Dior Beauty brand ambassador and creative consultant for Honest Beauty, said he definitely thinks the documentary was “helpful” for Meghan as the couple navigates their next move.

“She has a lot on her plate and I feel like she just wants to make sure that her boys are safe. I know her and she’s going to totally take care of this — it’s just about understanding the ways around it.”