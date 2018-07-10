Meghan Markle Just Wore 3 Stunning Dresses in 1 Day: Which Is Your Favorite?

Three colors, three hairstyles and three dresses made Tuesday Meghan Markle‘s most epic fashion day yet.

Meghan, 36, started the morning off at the Royal Air Force’s centenary celebration, where she stood out even as part of the Royal Fab Four and next to Queen Elizabeth in a two-tone blue suit. Her Audrey Hepburn-inspired look included a little black Dior dress with a boatneck and a Stephen Jones fascinator and pumps and clutch, also by Dior.

Meghan Markle at the RAF centenary celebration Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Just a few hours later, in the early evening, she touched down in Dublin with Prince Harry wearing a dark green Givenchy dress (a tribute to the Emerald Isle!) with beige heels, a travel-friendly Strathberry tote and a perfectly coiffed side bun. She wore the outfit to visit the Prime Minister of Ireland’s offices and sign the guestbook with her new husband.

Meghan and Prince Harry arrive in Dublin. Samir Hussein/WireImage

And finally, when Meghan arrived at garden party hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, she stunned in a black cocktail dress by Emilia Wickstead with her hair draped around her shoulders for an old Hollywood glam effect.

Meghan Markle nd Prince Harry at the last event of their first day on their royal visit to Ireland PA Images/INSTARimages

Before Meghan, Kate Middleton mastered the multi-look day on her official Royal tours. While in India in April 2016, she wore at least two outfits every day, hitting practically the entire color spectrum over the course of the visit. And back in September 2012, when she visited Singapore, she also wore three dresses in one day.