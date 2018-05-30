There’s no denying the effect Meghan Markle has on fashion. Even before she was officially the Duchess of Sussex, her style was causing retail ripples the world over — and footwear designer Sarah Flint is no stranger to the “Markle Effect.” Since Meghan wore Flint’s pointy toe Natalie flats to the 2017 Invictus Games (her first public appearance with Prince Harry), the brand has had trouble keeping them in stock — and Royal style-watchers who were able to score a pair were considered lucky.

Splash News Online

If you weren’t able to snag this style the first time, today’s the opportunity to turn your luck around. Yes, after months of being sold out, the bow-adorned Natalie flat is back in stock, both in Meghan-approved brown and classic black. Perfect with everything from distressed skinny jeans to work trousers, they’re the kind of polished (but comfy!) shoes you’ll live in. Plus, you’ll feel like royalty every time you look down at your steppers.

If you’re looking to get your hands (or feet) on this office-appropriate option, we’d suggest acting fast. Now that Meghan’s officially a member of the royal family, there are a number of people looking to follow in her well-shod footsteps.