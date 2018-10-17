Serena Williams Has Perfect Reaction to BFF Meghan Markle Wearing Blazer from Her Clothing Line

On the second day of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal tour Down Under, Meghan made a sweet style move by wearing a blazer from her BFF Serena Williams clothing line — and Williams’ reaction is priceless.

During a trip to Dubbo to visit farming families affected by the area’s two-year-long drought, Meghan wore a plaid oversized blazer from her good friend Williams’ namesake line — and it didn’t take long for Williams to show her support.

“The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serenablazers 😍,” Williams captioned an Instagram post with a photo of herself modeling the blazer with a big smile across her face.

Meghan styled the plaid blazer with a top from Maison Kitsune, jeans by Outland and boots from J.Crew — and in true Meghan fashion, the $145 blazer is already completely sold out.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Williams opened up about her new line. “This collection is inspired by femininity and strength,” Williams told PEOPLE. “It’s bringing those two together. Who said you can’t be both?”

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Serena Williams/Instagram

The collection features pieces with words such as “royal,” “be greater” and “slay” embroidered throughout. On the brand’s Instagram, they showed support of Markle wearing the blazer and encouraged all their customers to “be the ROYAL that YOU are” by shopping the Royal-themed collection.

Meghan and Williams have been besties ever since meeting at the 2010 Super Bowl where they immediately hit it off. They’ve supported one another’s endeavors ever since, including the royal wedding in May, where Williams was on-hand to support her friend on her big day.

This sweet nod to her bestie is actually the second sentimental thing Meghan’s worn on the royal tour. On the first day she accessorized with a pair of butterfly earrings which were previously worn by Princess Diana.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty

According to fan account Meghan’s Mirror. Diana previously wore them during a trip to Canada on May 3, 1986 — a year after she gave birth to Harry.

She also wore a gold bracelet that belonged to her late mother-in-law, which Diana wore while visiting the Lord Gage Centre for Old People, a Guinness Trust Home, in Newham, East London in 1990.