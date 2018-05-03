Meghan Markle's U.K. Hair Stylist Reveals the Royal Bride-to-Be's Hair-Straightening Secret

From the perfect messy bun to loose California girl waves, Meghan Markle’s hair is always effortlessly chic.

So how does the royal-to-be maintain her super-shiny locks? According to her former hair stylist in London, it involves intensive salon treatments and a whole lot of TLC.

“Meghan came to see me at least twice for keratin treatments,” Theonie Kakoulli at Nicky Clarke tells PEOPLE, adding: “It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan, it takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference.”

The treatment, which costs $350 and takes between two to four hours, involves the stylist applying keratin (a protein that occurs naturally in your hair) and then using heat to seal it in.

“She has really beautiful hair,” says Kakoulli, who saw Meghan at Clarke’s Mayfair salon in the summer of 2016, just before it was revealed that she was dating Prince Harry. “Her hair was in such lovely condition, and you could tell that she really looks after it and that she was proud of it – it’s really stunning.”

And it’s just as stunning without the straightening.

“She has beautiful curls, too, but obviously we never see it that way,” Kakoulli adds.

As for Meghan herself, the former Suits star was chatty and friendly, turning up for each appointment with minimal fuss and always alone. “I knew she was an actress, but of course I didn’t say anything. We would keep the chat casual, and she was always absolutely wonderful.”