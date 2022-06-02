Did Meghan Markle Just Rewear a Look from Her Royal Wedding Eve?
Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour outfit looks familiar!
The Duchess of Sussex, 40, adorably entertained some of the young royals behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace Thursday, appearing to rewear a dress from another special day. Meghan's off-the-shoulder navy outfit appears to be the same dress by Roland Mouret that she wore on the night before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
For the outfit's second spin, Meghan accessorized with a straw Stephen Jones hat with a dramatic brim and oversized navy ribbon that swooped to the opposite side. She added a delicate pair of drop earrings and gold rings, as seen in closeup photos with Zara Tindall's kids Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11.
The mother of two wore her hair down in soft waves, the same style she sported when she stepped out in the dress four years ago. There, the former actress glowed as she checked into Cliveden House Hotel with mom Doria Ragland the night before her Windsor Castle wedding at St. George's Chapel.
Fast forward to the present, and Meghan is the third woman in her family to opt for a royal rewear for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at Trooping the Colour this year.
Sister-in-law Kate Middleton recycled a white blazer-style Alexander McQueen dress with sharp lapels and a flared skirt that she first wore to the G7 Leaders' reception in June 2021.
Getting the same style mileage from a favorite ensemble, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall chose a blue striped coat dress by Bruce Oldfield that she was first seen in at the Royal Ascot last June.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at the Queen's birthday parade marks the first time they have appeared together with the royal family in more than two years. Their last appearance was in March 2020 for Commonwealth Day, their final outing as official working royals
The California couple watched the epic procession for Queen Elizabeth from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.
The Queen previously announced that only senior working members of the royal family will be included in the balcony appearance. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and have since moved to Montecito.
On Friday, Harry and Meghan are expected to make another appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.