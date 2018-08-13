Copy Meghan Markle's Natural Makeup Look with Her 5 Go-To Bargain Beauty Buys

She may be a duchess, but Meghan Markle loves a beauty bargain.

The newlywed royal is known for rocking a natural makeup look — even on her wedding day, when she showed off her freckles and prompted Prince Harry to thank makeup artist Daniel Martin for “making her look like herself” — and she achieves it with budget-friendly beauty products. Check out which affordable products Meghan has raved about so you can recreate her summer-friendly beauty look.

1. Nivea Q10 Firming Body Lotion

“I use this religiously,” Meghan once told Beauty Banter of Nivea’s Q10 Firming Body Lotion. “It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it.”

The bargain body cream claims to increase skin’s firmness and elasticity in just two weeks – all for a wallet-friendly price.

2. Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara

Maybelline mascaras have long had a cult-like following, and it seems the royal is a devoted fan too.

“Meghan used everything from high-end foundation to a drug-store mascara. We used one from Maybelline that she loved,” Lydia Sellers, her former make-up artist told PEOPLE. “She loved a good lash, we would be reapplying her mascara throughout the day just to make those eyeslashes pop!”

The $8.99 mascara has an oil-infused formula for a softer, denser lash effect.

3. Tea Tree Oil

This might not be the most glamorous product in her beauty bag, but Meghan swears she never leaves the house without a small bottle of tea tree oil.

“If you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all,” she previously told Allure, adding “It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry-on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

The plant extract has healing properties and is often used for its natural antiseptic properties. Prices start around $7.

4. Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment with SPF 15

Meghan’s favorite lip balm might not be the cheapest item in your local drugstore, but she swears it’s the best and it’s still less than $25.

“I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best,” she told Beauty Banter. “Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it.”

The lip treatment, which is available in a number of colors and contains sunscreen, is so effective that it promises six hours of significant moisture for softer, more supple lips.

Meghan Markle JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

5. Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap in Lavender

Made with organic hemp oil, lavender oil and olive oil, this shower wash is a firm favorite of the former actress.

“I love the smell and it lasts for such a long time,” Meghan told Beauty Banter, adding that she alternates between the relaxing lavender scent and the almond version. “The almond scent is quite nice too if you prefer something warm and sweet.”

Prices start from $3.19.