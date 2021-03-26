Meghan Markle’s Sweet Surprise for Women’s History Month — from Her Kitchen!

Meghan Markle is sharing something sweet for Women's History Month — with a homegrown twist.

The Duchess of Sussex baked a lemon olive oil cake with lemons from her garden in Montecito, Calif., as part of a meal provided to a group of women in Chicago by Archewell Foundation — the nonprofit founded by the Meghan and Prince Harry — in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

"We hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you — a small token of thanks, from our home to yours," the Duke and Duchess wrote in a letter addressed to several of the women who participated in the meal.

The surprise treat honored the couple's commitment to acts of compassion throughout Women's History Month this March. "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect," the couple wrote in the letter. "Even individual actions can impact the whole of us."

In the time that World Central Kitchen (WCK) has been feeding people in Chicago since the pandemic began, they have served nearly 500,000 meals. "Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago — which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals," the group shared in a tweet, recognizing women from the YWCA Metropolitan in Chicago and the local Fat Shallot restaurant, both of whom have helped feed the community throughout the pandemic.

Meghan has a personal connection to Chicago, having spent her college years at nearby Northwestern University, where she double-majored in theater and international relations.

Meanwhile, the lemon cake isn't the first time Meghan has shared a treat from her recipe file — during the couple's tour of Australia in 2018, Meghan brought homemade banana bread to a family-run farm in Dubbo. (Signature ingredients: chocolate chips and ginger.)

BRITAIN-ROYALS-FIRE-LITERATURE Image zoom Meghan Markle at her charity cookbook launch in 2018. | Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty