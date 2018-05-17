The Suits crew is getting ready for the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle‘s former Suits costars have started to arrive in London ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. The first to land in London — or at least, the first to post about it publicly — is Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the USA legal drama.

Though Macht himself hasn’t posted about his U.K. arrival, his wife, Jacinda Barrett, shared a photo of her giving the couple’s son, Luca, a kiss, just outside Buckingham Palace.

Another costar, Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna on the show, is also in Europe. She first visited Paris with her family, including her daughter Iris, of whom she shared a picture at the Louvre Museum. Later in the week, the family was was spotted in London, snapping a photo outside Buckingham Palace.

Rick Hoffman, who plays lawyer Louis Litt on Suits, told his fans that he was heading “east for some special event,” in an Instagram video, adding that he was “very excited about that.”

He then shared a photo of his landing in London with the caption “Sun up Shade down #touchdownatheathrow.”

Another Suits star, Abigail Spencer, shared a photo of herself appearing to head to the airport on Thursday.

Abigail Spencer's Instagram story Abigail Spencer/Instagram

One thing’s for sure: The Suits cast will be out in full force at Harry and Meghan’s wedding!