Meghan Markle's Style Choice During Post-Royal TV Debut Had a Significant Meaning

Meghan Markle‘s favorite shirt has made another public appearance!

An interview that the Duchess of Sussex, 38, filmed last summer about her first post-royal gig voicing the Disneynature documentary Elephant aired on Good Morning America on Monday. In the clip, it appears that Meghan is wearing a white button-down shirt that resembles an item from the capsule collection she created in support of her royal patronage Smart Works. For each item sold from the clothing line, one was donated to Smart Works.

The charity, which helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews, was one of Meghan’s four royal patronages, announced in Jan. 2019.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has been seen in the classic shirt designed with her pal Misha Nonoo. When Meghan launched the collection in September, marking her return from maternity leave after welcoming son Archie, she sported two items from the collection: both the button-down shirt and slim-fit tapered black trousers from Jigsaw.

Meghan appeared to recycle the shirt again during her and Prince Harry‘s royal tour of Africa this fall. While meeting with Waves for Change, an organization in South Africa that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under resourced communities, she paired the top with her go-to Madewell denim jacket, black trousers and tan woven leather flats.

The former Suits star’s collaboration with Disney, which benefits Elephants Without Borders, pre-dates Meghan and Prince Harry’s groundbreaking decision to step down as senior working royals, which went into effect on March 31. She recorded the voiceover last fall in London.

“I am really grateful to be able to bring this story of elephants to life,” Meghan said in the interview. “I’ve been really lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting to them in their wildlife you understand that we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.”

“I hope that when people see this film they realize how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they are facing we would take care of each other, this planet and these animals in a very different way,” she concluded.

Meghan and Prince Harry, who moved to Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son Archie last month, are continuing to support the causes that mean most to them as they exit royal life and work towards financial independence.

They were recently spotted around their new home of L.A. delivering free meals on behalf of Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told PEOPLE. “Meghan said she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy.”