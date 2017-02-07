It's Not an 'H': Meghan Markle's Ring Has Nothing to Do with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle‘s much-talked about ring is not what you think.

On Sunday, the Suits actress was spotted wearing a gold ring on her right hand while at a London flower shop near Kensington Palace, where she has been staying with her boyfriend Prince Harry. Markle’s metallic band appeared to feature the letter “H,” raising speculation among several outlets that the ring was a nod to her royal love.

In fact, it’s a double arrow ring from London-based retailer Missoma, a brand she has worn for “a long time,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The 18-carat gold jewelry is currently available online for around $73.

A florist who assisted Markle on Sunday told PEOPLE, “I really had no idea who she was. She was really nice and pleasant. Just like any other customer.”

The couple of more than six months had previously shared their affections for one another with matching bracelets and matching cashmere beanies. In December, Markle wore a monogrammed “H & M” necklace from Maya Brenner.

Markle has been visiting Harry at his home base of Kensington Palace in London, and the two were photographed together during a night out in London on Wednesday.