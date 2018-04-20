Meghan Markle's Pre-Royal Wedding Beauty Regimen — Straight from Her Glam Squad

With just one month to go until the royal wedding, bride-to-be Meghan Markle is ensuring her skin, hair and nails are in tip-top condition.

A loyal client of celebrity facialist Nichola Joss for the last five years, Meghan favors her signature “inner facial.” “There’s no down time needed, so brides can actually have one on the morning of their wedding,” says Joss, adding: “It helps to release stress and tension from the face, which can build up due to wedding organization stress.”

Meghan Markle on April 19, 2018. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

When it comes to her perfectly groomed eyebrows, “they must be on point to balance the features and frame the face on the big day,” Meghan’s eyebrow stylist Sherrille Riley tells PEOPLE. Having been a regular at Riley’s Mayfair salon Nails And Brows since 2016, Riley says Meghan’s favorite brow treatment, The Audrey Brow ($71) is ideal pre-wedding as it involves tinting, threading and tweezing with a touch of brow pencil to finish: “It’s effortlessly chic and really creates a lift to open the eyes.”

As for her nails (which Meghan likes painted in neutral shades of pale pinks and cream in non-gel polish), Riley will be recommending weekly manicures for her client in the run-up to the wedding. The night before, she suggests an intensive hand treatment “such as the Margaret Dabbs Intensive Anti-Ageing Hand Serum to really moisturize the skin.”

Meghan’s glossy hair is already in excellent condition, notes celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke, whose Mayfair salon Meghan visited several times last year. “She already has amazing hair,” says Clarke, noting, “she will be getting the cut done a few weeks before and the same with the color.”