How to Get Meghan Markle’s Perfect Polo Style — and Her Joy Bracelet

Meghan Markle made a stylish statement during her first public appearance alongside boyfriend Prince Harry over the weekend.

Harry took part in the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England, on Saturday, but it was Markle who stole the spotlight. The Suits star looked glamorous as she cheered Harry on in a chic navy ruffled dress from Antonio Berardi. The sleeveless dress (on sale for $1,617) features a round neck, faux flap pockets and a high-low hem. (Shop a similar look for $82 at Nordstrom.com.)

Saks

She topped it off with a tailored white $195 blazer by Aritzia Babaton. (Shop a similar style for $99 at Nordstrom.com.)

She paired the look with black open-toe heels from one of her go-to shoe designers, Aquazurra.

And while the polo match benefited Harry’s charities, Sentebale and WellChild, Markle found another way to bring attention to a worthy cause.

The Shoebox Project Meghan Markle wore a handmade black bracelet with the word joy that benefits The Shoebox Project. Exclusively designed by Canadian designer, Ayca, For every bracelet sold, a woman in a shelter gets a box of essentials and the same bracelet. The Shoebox Project

She wore a handmade black bracelet exclusively designed by Canadian designer, Ayca, that features the word “joy.” For every bracelet sold, a woman in a shelter gets a box of essentials and the same bracelet through The Shoebox Project.

Markle made a second appearance on day 2 of the match on Sunday when she was snapped sharing a sweet kiss and embrace with Harry after he left the polo field.

James Whatling/MEGA

James Whatling/MEGA

Up next for the couple will be the May 20 nuptials of Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton. Markle will attend the evening reception as Harry’s date, as PEOPLE previously reported.

The prince recently jetted to Toronto to spend time with Markle over Easter weekend, keeping his visit low key a week after the actress’s shutdown of her lifestyle website The Tig.

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the pair. “It just works. They are deeply happy.”