Meghan Markle's Pal Jessica Mulroney: 'A Strong Woman Looks a Challenge Dead in the Eye'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting by with a little help from their friends.

Shortly after the couple announced they intended to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” in order to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan’s longtime friend Jessica Mulroney appeared to voice her support via an Instagram post.

The Canadian stylist shared a quote from American filmmaker Gina Carey: “A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.”

Meghan and Jessica have been close for years — with Jessica hosting Meghan’s baby shower and her three children serving as attendants in the royal wedding — and a scroll through Mulroney’s Instagram shows the pair jetting off on beach getaways, striking silly poses in a Soho House photo booth, supporting the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team and generally enjoying each other’s company.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, also announced that they would be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America going forward — and it’s possible that they’ll create a base in Toronto, where Jessica and her television host husband Ben Mulroney, who is former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s oldest son, call home with their three children. The Duchess of Sussex also lived in Toronto for many years while filming the show Suits.

Meghan and Harry announced their decision on Wednesday, shortly after returning from their getaway to Canada.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”