Meghan Markle's Not the Only Bump-Cradler! See All the Royals Who Embraced Their Baby Bellies

There's a royal baby on board – and their moms can't keep their hands off their growing bumps! See Meghan, Kate, Diana and more bond with their babies

Stephanie Petit
December 12, 2018 02:25 PM
<p>Since announcing that she was <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-pregnant/">expecting her first child</a> with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>&nbsp;can&#8217;t keep her hands off her growing baby bump! For a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards, where she presented her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with a prestigious honor, the Duchess of Sussex wrapped both hands around her belly.&nbsp;</p>
MEGHAN MARKLE

Since announcing that she was expecting her first child with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t keep her hands off her growing baby bump! For a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards, where she presented her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with a prestigious honor, the Duchess of Sussex wrapped both hands around her belly. 

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a>&nbsp;gently touched her belly over her green ensemble during a royal engagement while pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.&nbsp;</p>
KATE MIDDLETON

Kate Middleton gently touched her belly over her green ensemble during a royal engagement while pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. 

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
<p>Princess Diana casually drapped her arm over her baby belly on the day she and Prince Charles revealed they were expecting their first child, Prince William, in&nbsp;November 1981.</p>
PRINCESS DIANA

Princess Diana casually drapped her arm over her baby belly on the day she and Prince Charles revealed they were expecting their first child, Prince William, in November 1981.

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty
<p>The Queen&#8217;s only daughter protectively placed her hand on her bump while pregnant with her daughter, Zara, as she attended a wedding weeks before giving birth.</p>
PRINCESS ANNE

The Queen’s only daughter protectively placed her hand on her bump while pregnant with her daughter, Zara, as she attended a wedding weeks before giving birth.

Tim Graham/Getty
<p>While pregnant with Prince George, now 5, the royal mom-to-be rested her arm on her growing belly during a visit at the Warner Brother&#8217;s studio.</p>
KATE MIDDLETON

While pregnant with Prince George, now 5, the royal mom-to-be rested her arm on her growing belly during a visit at the Warner Brother’s studio.

Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty
<p>Even when there was barely a bump, Meghan was comfortable resting her hands near her bundle of joy. She was all smiles as she <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-cradles-baby-bump-bondi-beach/">sweetly cradled her stomach</a> during her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-barefoot-bondi-beach-royal-tour-day-4/">visit to Bondi Beach</a>&nbsp;in Sydney.</p>
MEGHAN MARKLE

Even when there was barely a bump, Meghan was comfortable resting her hands near her bundle of joy. She was all smiles as she sweetly cradled her stomach during her visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>During her pregnancy with daughter Mia in 2013, <a href="https://people.com/tag/zara-tindall/">Zara Tindall</a> was glowing &ndash; both thanks to her baby and bright yellow dress!</p>
ZARA TINDALL

During her pregnancy with daughter Mia in 2013, Zara Tindall was glowing – both thanks to her baby and bright yellow dress!

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-sofia/">Princess Sofia</a> of Sweden placed a hand on her pregnant belly as she arrived at&nbsp;Crown Princess Victoria&#8217;s 40th birthday celebrations in 2017. About a month later, she and Prince Carl Philip would welcome their second son, <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-gabriel-sweden-first-birthday-portraits/">Prince Gabriel</a>.</p>
PRINCESS SOFIA

Princess Sofia of Sweden placed a hand on her pregnant belly as she arrived at Crown Princess Victoria’s 40th birthday celebrations in 2017. About a month later, she and Prince Carl Philip would welcome their second son, Prince Gabriel.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
<p>Princess Diana chose a maroon coat and matching hat during an outing while she was 7 months pregnant with Prince Harry.&nbsp;</p>
PRINCESS DIANA

Princess Diana chose a maroon coat and matching hat during an outing while she was 7 months pregnant with Prince Harry. 

Anwar Hussein/WireImage
<p>Queen Maxima of the Netherlands rested her hand on her stomach while expecting her first daughter, Princess&nbsp;Catharina-Amalia, in 2003. The heir to the Dutch throne recently <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-catharina-amalia-netherlands-15th-birthday-portrait/">celebrated her 15th birthday</a>!</p>
QUEEN MAXIMA

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands rested her hand on her stomach while expecting her first daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, in 2003. The heir to the Dutch throne recently celebrated her 15th birthday!

Michel Porro/Getty
<p>Queen Elizabeth&#8217;s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn, share a romantic kiss as she cradled her stomach in March 2012. Just a couple weeks later, they welcomed their second child, Isla.</p>
AUTUMN PHILLIPS

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn, share a romantic kiss as she cradled her stomach in March 2012. Just a couple weeks later, they welcomed their second child, Isla.

<p>Meghan was completely in her element as she held her bump during a stroll with Harry on Australia&#8217;s Fraser Island.</p>
MEGHAN MARKLE

Meghan was completely in her element as she held her bump during a stroll with Harry on Australia’s Fraser Island.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>After two miscarriages, Zara was thrilled to welcome a second child, a little girl named Lena. But first, she and her bundle attended the Easter Sunday church service in 2018.</p>
ZARA TINDALL

After two miscarriages, Zara was thrilled to welcome a second child, a little girl named Lena. But first, she and her bundle attended the Easter Sunday church service in 2018.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>Princess Diana was all smiles during her pregnancy with William as she helped officially open a factory.&nbsp;</p>
PRINCESS DIANA

Princess Diana was all smiles during her pregnancy with William as she helped officially open a factory. 

PA Images/Getty
<p>Kate placed two protective hands on her stomach while pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015.&nbsp;</p>
KATE MIDDLETON

Kate placed two protective hands on her stomach while pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015. 

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty
<p>Is baby kicking? Princess Mette-Marit of Norway gentlyy touched her growing stomach while pregnant with Princess Ingrid Alexandra in 2003.&nbsp;</p>
PRINCESS METTE-MARIT

Is baby kicking? Princess Mette-Marit of Norway gentlyy touched her growing stomach while pregnant with Princess Ingrid Alexandra in 2003. 

Getty
