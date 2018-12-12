Meghan Markle's Not the Only Bump-Cradler! See All the Royals Who Embraced Their Baby Bellies

Since announcing that she was expecting her first child with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t keep her hands off her growing baby bump! For a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards, where she presented her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with a prestigious honor, the Duchess of Sussex wrapped both hands around her belly.
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
KATE MIDDLETON
Kate Middleton gently touched her belly over her green ensemble during a royal engagement while pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
PRINCESS DIANA
Princess Diana casually drapped her arm over her baby belly on the day she and Prince Charles revealed they were expecting their first child, Prince William, in November 1981.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty
PRINCESS ANNE
The Queen’s only daughter protectively placed her hand on her bump while pregnant with her daughter, Zara, as she attended a wedding weeks before giving birth.
Tim Graham/Getty
KATE MIDDLETON
While pregnant with Prince George, now 5, the royal mom-to-be rested her arm on her growing belly during a visit at the Warner Brother’s studio.
During her pregnancy with daughter Mia in 2013, Zara Tindall was glowing – both thanks to her baby and bright yellow dress!
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
PRINCESS SOFIA
Princess Sofia of Sweden placed a hand on her pregnant belly as she arrived at Crown Princess Victoria’s 40th birthday celebrations in 2017. About a month later, she and Prince Carl Philip would welcome their second son, Prince Gabriel.
MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
PRINCESS DIANA
Princess Diana chose a maroon coat and matching hat during an outing while she was 7 months pregnant with Prince Harry.
Anwar Hussein/WireImage
QUEEN MAXIMA
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands rested her hand on her stomach while expecting her first daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, in 2003. The heir to the Dutch throne recently celebrated her 15th birthday!
Michel Porro/Getty
AUTUMN PHILLIPS
Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn, share a romantic kiss as she cradled her stomach in March 2012. Just a couple weeks later, they welcomed their second child, Isla.
MEGHAN MARKLE
Meghan was completely in her element as she held her bump during a stroll with Harry on Australia’s Fraser Island.
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
ZARA TINDALL
After two miscarriages, Zara was thrilled to welcome a second child, a little girl named Lena. But first, she and her bundle attended the Easter Sunday church service in 2018.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
PRINCESS DIANA
Princess Diana was all smiles during her pregnancy with William as she helped officially open a factory.
PA Images/Getty
KATE MIDDLETON
Kate placed two protective hands on her stomach while pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty
PRINCESS METTE-MARIT
Is baby kicking? Princess Mette-Marit of Norway gentlyy touched her growing stomach while pregnant with Princess Ingrid Alexandra in 2003.
Getty
1 of
17
Advertisement
1 of 16Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
MEGHAN MARKLE
Since announcing that she was expecting her first child with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t keep her hands off her growing baby bump! For a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards, where she presented her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with a prestigious honor, the Duchess of Sussex wrapped both hands around her belly.
Advertisement
2 of 16Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
KATE MIDDLETON
Kate Middleton gently touched her belly over her green ensemble during a royal engagement while pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.
3 of 16Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty
PRINCESS DIANA
Princess Diana casually drapped her arm over her baby belly on the day she and Prince Charles revealed they were expecting their first child, Prince William, in November 1981.
Advertisement
4 of 16Tim Graham/Getty
PRINCESS ANNE
The Queen’s only daughter protectively placed her hand on her bump while pregnant with her daughter, Zara, as she attended a wedding weeks before giving birth.
Advertisement
5 of 16Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty
KATE MIDDLETON
While pregnant with Prince George, now 5, the royal mom-to-be rested her arm on her growing belly during a visit at the Warner Brother’s studio.
During her pregnancy with daughter Mia in 2013, Zara Tindall was glowing – both thanks to her baby and bright yellow dress!
Advertisement
8 of 16MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
PRINCESS SOFIA
Princess Sofia of Sweden placed a hand on her pregnant belly as she arrived at Crown Princess Victoria’s 40th birthday celebrations in 2017. About a month later, she and Prince Carl Philip would welcome their second son, Prince Gabriel.
Advertisement
9 of 16Anwar Hussein/WireImage
PRINCESS DIANA
Princess Diana chose a maroon coat and matching hat during an outing while she was 7 months pregnant with Prince Harry.
Advertisement
10 of 16Michel Porro/Getty
QUEEN MAXIMA
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands rested her hand on her stomach while expecting her first daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, in 2003. The heir to the Dutch throne recently celebrated her 15th birthday!
Advertisement
11 of 16
AUTUMN PHILLIPS
Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn, share a romantic kiss as she cradled her stomach in March 2012. Just a couple weeks later, they welcomed their second child, Isla.
Advertisement
12 of 16Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
MEGHAN MARKLE
Meghan was completely in her element as she held her bump during a stroll with Harry on Australia’s Fraser Island.
Advertisement
13 of 16Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
ZARA TINDALL
After two miscarriages, Zara was thrilled to welcome a second child, a little girl named Lena. But first, she and her bundle attended the Easter Sunday church service in 2018.
Advertisement
14 of 16PA Images/Getty
PRINCESS DIANA
Princess Diana was all smiles during her pregnancy with William as she helped officially open a factory.
Advertisement
15 of 16BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty
KATE MIDDLETON
Kate placed two protective hands on her stomach while pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015.
Advertisement
16 of 16Getty
PRINCESS METTE-MARIT
Is baby kicking? Princess Mette-Marit of Norway gentlyy touched her growing stomach while pregnant with Princess Ingrid Alexandra in 2003.
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story