Meghan Markle's New Charity Cookbook Is Already a Bestseller

The cookbook backed by Meghan Markle is off to a sizzling start!

Together: Our Community Cookbook has sold nearly 11,000 copies in the U.K. alone in its first week and is at the top of the nonfiction charts, according to the official list compiled by The Bookseller. It is number six on the Amazon charts of all books in the U.S. too.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, launched the cookbook along with the women who created the recipes at a special Kensington Palace party last week.

In a surprise move, her proud mother, Doria Ragland, joined her, along with husband Prince Harry — who enjoyed quietly sampling some of the nibbles on offer.

Together: Our Community Cookbook Photography by Jenny Zarins

Meghan wrote the foreword for the book, which features recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 70 people died last year.

The women set up the Hubb Community Kitchenin response to the tragedy, and Meghan was inspired to help them after visiting in January. She suggested they create the book and, with the Royal Foundation, helped them find a publisher to raise money in order to keep the kitchen open for longer.

Meghan Markle and members of the Hubb Community Kitchen Jenny Zarins/PA/REX/Shutterstock

Thanking those who had helped with the book, Meghan said at the launch last week, “This is more than a cookbook, and what I mean by that is, the power of food is more than just the meal itself. It is the story behind it.”

“And when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it. And that’s what we’re talking about in terms of coming together, to really engage and talk, and to be able to celebrate what connects us rather than what divides us.”