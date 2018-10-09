Meghan Markle's Nephew Cast in New MTV Reality Show The Royal World

Meghan Markle’s nephew is following in her television footsteps!

Tyler Dooley, 25, the son of Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has been cast in MTV’s new show, The Royal World, which premieres on November 7.

Unlike Meghan’s scripted show Suits, Dooley is staring in an unscripted series following the lives of young royals and aristocrats as they come together for one summer to live in the English countryside and have their every move filmed.

Dooley, as the show states, “isn’t royal, just your average kinda guy.”

In a trailer for the series, Dooley explains his connection to royalty is “because of my aunty Meghan.” However, he admitted he didn’t watch her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

“I’m sorry Meghan, I didn’t,” Dooley said in the clip before explaining he was in London for the nuptials.

“Honestly, with the controversy that’s happening in my family all I wanted to do was show my support,” Dooley added.

Meghan Markle and Tyler Dooley Chris Jackson/Getty; MTV

In addition to his upcoming TV debut, Dooley is not afraid to use his royal connection to his benefit as he also runs a marijuana dispensary in Oregon called Royally Grown. He even has a marijuana strain named after Meghan called Meghan Sparkle.

Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

His site describes the strand as an “extremely potent” blend that is as “unique and individual” as Meghan herself.

“Meghan falling for Prince Harry, marrying into the Royal Family, and her blossoming friendship with the Queen has captivated the nation. Our intrigue and obsession with all things regal has well and truly been reignited. The Royal World’s veritable melting pot of global aristocrats will show what it really means to be young and royal,” Craig Orr, VP Commissioning and Development, MTV International said in a statement obtained by Variety.