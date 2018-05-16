Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Arrived in London — and She's Carrying a Clue About the Wedding Gown!

The mother of the bride has landed!

After taking off from L.A. on Tuesday evening, Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, landed in London on Wednesday, and spent the afternoon with her daughter and future son-in-law, Prince Harry, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Doria was picked up at the airport by Meghan’s new aide, Amy Pickerill, who is the assistant private secretary to Prince Harry, before they went to meet the couple.

A royal driver was seen collecting Doria bags and her Burberry garment bag at Heathrow Airport. TheImageDirect

And Meghan’s mom didn’t come empty handed. Ragland, who will play a special role in her daughter’s big day, was spotted with a Burberry garment bag that could possibly contain her wedding day look. The British brand is also a new frontrunner in the list of possible designers of Meghan’s royal wedding dress.

If both Meghan and Doria, a yoga instructor and social worker, wear gowns from Burberry, it wouldn’t be the first time the same fashion house designed multiple looks for a royal wedding. For Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding, both she and her sister and maid of honor, Pippa Middleton, wore dresses from Alexander McQueen.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Saturday, Meghan’s mother will accompany her daughter to St. George’s Chapel by car from Cliveden House Hotel, where they both will stay the night before the wedding.

Upon arrival, Meghan was supposed to be greeted by her father, who would then walk her down the aisle. With Thomas Markle no longer set to be in attendance on the big day, it’s quite possible that Doria would take his place to walk her daughter down the aisle.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Doria has already met Harry a few times — and was with Meghan and Harry at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

When the couple gave an interview after announcing their engagement in November, Harry called Meghan’s mother “amazing.” A source told PEOPLE that Harry even asked for Doria’s permission before he popped the question to Meghan.