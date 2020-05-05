Meghan Markle’s Homemade Banana Bread (That Prince Harry Loves!) Has Two Secret Ingredients

Meghan was worried she'd put too many bananas in it, but Harry assured her “there’s never too many bananas!”

Banana bread has quickly become one of the most popular comfort foods amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even Meghan Markle has her own take on the classic baked treat.

The Duchess of Sussex whipped up a delicious loaf of banana bread during her royal tour in Australia in October 2018 when she was pregnant with Archie.

While she and Prince Harry were guests at Admiralty House — the Sydney official residence of the Governor-General of Australia — Meghan baked a batch in the kitchen the night before a special visit to a family-run farm in the city of Dubbo.

The Woodley family, a fourth-generation farming family that had been struggling with drought for the past several years, welcomed the couple to their Mountain View Farm for a visit, and Meghan arrived with her homemade banana bread and a tin of Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend tea as a gift.

The Duchess of Sussex added an unexpected twist to her banana bread recipe: chocolate chips and ginger.

The loaf was quickly gobbled up by guests who called it “delicious” and gave it “five stars.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty

Meghan also admitted that she was worried she'd put too many bananas in it, but Harry immediately chimed in that “there’s never too many bananas!”

Banana bread is a favorite of Harry’s. In addition to the prince reportedly loving “anything with banana,” the fruit has played a cheeky role in their relationship.

Image zoom Meghan Markle at the launch of her Smart Works capsule collection Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty

Just hours after their budding romance was confirmed in October 2016, the former Suits actress posted a cryptic image of two cuddling bananas on her now-defunct personal Instagram account. Alongside the quirky romantic photo, she added the caption, “Sleep tight xx.”

Meghan is an avid baker and amateur chef and often shared some of her favorite recipes on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, before shutting it down ahead of her engagement to Prince Harry.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She also tapped into her passion for cooking with the release of the successful charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, which features recipes from a group of women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Meghan had her first Zoom call with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen last month from her new home in L.A., where she has been isolating with Harry and their son Archie since March.

She told the women that it was their “faith in what you can bring to the table and what you can inspire” that helped make their cookbook a “huge success.”

“It’s just inspired so many people,” she said.

Image zoom Meghan Markle talks with the Hubb Community Kitchen Courtesy Duchess of Sussex

Meghan and Harry have been contributing to the cause in L.A. by making free meal deliveries in West Hollywood with the non-profit charity, Project Angel Food.

“They felt helpless reading about everything going on and wanted to get out and contribute,” a source told PEOPLE.