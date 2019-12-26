Meghan Markle's Friend Slams British Press for Claiming Royal Christmas Card Is Photoshopped

Meghan Markle‘s friend — and holiday card photographer! — is coming to the royal’s defense.

Meghan, Prince Harry, and baby Archie‘s Christmas photo was released on Monday — and immediately met with criticism that the Duchess of Sussex’s face was edited on the snap. The Daily Mail claimed in an article published online that Meghan’s face “appears weirdly in focus in Archie snap while Prince Harry is blurry.”

Janina Gavankar, who recently appeared on The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, took the picture of the royal family’s first holiday card as a family of three and slammed the report this week via Twitter.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out,” the actress, 39, wrote with the black and white shot, sent to family and friends electronically to reduce waste.

Gavankar then added: “…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”

…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness. — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 25, 2019

RELATED: A Very Royal Christmas! Royal Families from Around the World Share Their 2019 Holiday Cards

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, announced in October that they were taking legal action against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday for printing a “private and confidential” letter to her father, Thomas Markle, 75, at a “time of great personal anguish and distress.”

In court papers seen by the Press Association news agency, Meghan’s attorneys add that the letter detailed “her intimate thoughts and feelings about her father’s health and her relationship with him at that time.”

The royal mom’s legal case centers around a private letter she sent to her father in August 2018. Sections of this correspondence were later published by the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline in February 2019.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Gavankar and Meghan have been friends since before the Suits actress became a royal, and Gavankar also shared several photos from the royal nuptials, captioning one photo, “Right before we watched our friends combine their hearts, forever.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle; Janina Gavankar Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

While members of the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England for Christmas, Meghan, Harry and Archie opted to spend “private family time” in Canada this year.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Last week, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the commonwealth country.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here,” Trudeau tweeted.