Meghan Markle’s Friend Misha Nonoo Shares Photos of Her ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle’s good friend Misha Nonoo is giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her wedding day — and the special dress she wore to walk down the aisle.

“Last weekend I married the love of my life in a dress I designed especially for the occasion. It was such a special process to make this one of a kind piece, particularly when I usually design with every woman in mind, the options felt endless,” the New York-based designer, who wed American technology entrepreneur Michael Hess in Rome on Sept. 20, shared on Instagram alongside three photos taken by photographer Chris Allerton (who was also Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding photographer!).

“In the end, we selected a hand embroidered guipure lace on laser cut silk organza embroidered by a Swiss family-run mill established in 1904. We finished the piece with a 10 meter long silk tulle veil. I wanted to share these images with you and thank you all for your incredibly warm wishes as we embark on married life together.”

Nonoo recently opened up about designing her own wedding dress, telling PEOPLE: “It was really hard. Obviously, you want your husband to think you look beautiful and you want your respective families to as well, but otherwise you can do whatever you want — you can have short sleeves, long sleeves, high neck, low neck, open back, no back. It makes it much more challenging.”

“I like to design with a set of parameters. It took awhile for me to come to what it was going to be in the end. I had some ideas initially. I knew I wanted it to be traditional. So I’ve opted for two dresses, so I can tick both boxes!” she continued.

Meghan and Prince Harry attended Nonoo’s wedding in Rome last month. The two women have been close friends since they first met at an event in Miami several years ago. Nonoo also attended Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry last year and her baby shower in N.Y.C. in February. Nonoo has long run in royal circles (Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were also in attendance at her wedding!).

“From the beginning of our relationship we bonded over our shared ethos about supporting other women — it was something that we absolutely felt, and as friends who support each other over the years, you see that,” Nonoo told PEOPLE.

Nonoo recently collaborated with Meghan on the launch of the royal’s Smart Works capsule collection on Thursday in London. Nono designed a crisp white shirt for the line, which benefits the royal’s patronage Smart Works, a charity that helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews.

“She’s the consummate professional,” Nonoo told PEOPLE. “It was a very easy, collaborative, communicative project.”

Meghan also wore one of Nonoo’s designs on her royal tour in Africa. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex hosted a meeting with a group of South African female activists during her stay in Cape Town to get a better understanding of the work they’ve done in their communities, as well as the problems they face, which includes violence against women. She opted for a black-and-white striped J.Crew Midi Skirt paired with a black sleeveless top designed by Misha Nono.

“We are honored HRH the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear our Boyfriend Tank while discussing inequality and women’s rights on royal tour in South Africa.,” Nonoo shared on Instagram. “We are so grateful to be included in conversations about the empowerment of women – this is a core value that runs deep through each member of our staff and in all of our customers.

Of her close friendship with the royal, Nonoo told PEOPLE: “She is an extraordinarily supportive, kind and loving friend.”