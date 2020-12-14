Meghan Markle Makes First Personal Business Investment — and Oprah Winfrey Is Already a Customer!

“On the first day of Christmas, my neighbor “M” sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!” Oprah posted on Instagram about Meghan's gift

Meghan Markle is making her debut as a private investor — and can already call Oprah Winfrey a satisfied customer!

“The Duchess has made her first private investment,” a spokesperson for Meghan confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday about her involvement in the woman-led, wellness firm Clevr Blends. “She is an investor in the company.”

Described on its website as starting out from a "funky pop-up coffee bar" in Santa Barbara, California, Clevr Blends sells a variety of nutrition-rich lattes "filled with magical plants to manage stress" through an online store.

Led by entrepreneur Hannah Mendoza, it also donates a percentage of its monthly profits to organizations fighting for food justice in the U.S. All it's shipping materials are also 100% post-consumer recycled and 100% recyclable.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Meghan says about her decision to support Clevr Blends in a release. “I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

If Oprah’s reaction is anything to go by, the lattes taste just as good as they are for your body and soul.

“On the first day of Christmas, my neighbor “M” sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!” Oprah posted on Instagram Monday alongside a video of her making a "golden super latte" inside the kitchen of her Montecito home — the same neighborhood Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, 36, moved to in July.

Just in case anyone was unsure about just who "M" was, Oprah added “(Yes that M👑) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays”

It is understood that Meghan sent the samples to Oprah as a personal Christmas gift and that the talk show legend decided to post the video herself.

"So we have this lovely Christmas basket, nice decorations from my neighbor 'M'," Oprah says in the footage before pouring a kettle of hot water to make her "new favorite, golden superlatte."

“It’s called Clevr (clever). I think that’s how you pronounce it," she adds jokingly before frothing her drink and running through its list of healthy ingredients

“What’s in it? Superfoods, adaptogens, probiotics. This is mostly oat milk and lactic turmeric. You can taste the turmeric. It's delicious. Golden. Happy holidays y’all."

Wellness has long been a key interest of Meghan's. The Duchess, who made a surprise appearance on CNN on Sunday to thank the "quiet heroes" of the COVID-19 pandemic, regularly posted about the positive mental and physical benefits of practicing healthy daily habits on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In September 2018, she also launched the best-selling cookbook Together, Our Community Cookbook in support of the Hubb Community Kitchen in London, and with Harry is pursuing similarly positive, life-enhancing themes through their multi-million dollar Netflix deal signed in September.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," the couple said in a release after the announcement of the deal. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

Through these moral guides and Meghan's personal investment, it is hoped that Mendoza will be able to scale-up the production of her eco-friendly, plant-based products and support their shared passion for creating sustainable, community-based food projects.