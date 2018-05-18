Meghan Markle's Favorite Shoe Designer Has a Bridal Collection Perfect for Her Big Day

With just hours to go until we see Meghan Markle walk down the aisle, speculation continues to mount on who will design her wedding look — from head to toe.

And when it comes to her choice of bridal shoes, there’s one man that definitely in the running: Edgardo Osorio, the founder and designer of Italian luxury footwear brand, Aquazzura.

The Colombian-born shoemaker has been Meghan’s go-to designer for a number of years, including her days as a star of Suits. But this fact that had little impact on the brand until Meghan wore his elegant Matilde heel in nude — a high-heeled pointed pump with delicate laces that criss-cross around the ankle — for her official engagement photo call with Prince Harry back in November. And yes, the $695 shoes heels proceeded to sell out almost instantly. Though they’ve since trickled back in stock, they keep selling quickly and are still hard to find.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan has the shoes in several colors, including black.

Founded in 2011, Osorio named his brand after the deep blue sea in Capri (Aquazurra means “light blue water” in Italian), branding each sole with a gold pineapple — a symbol of good fortune in Southern Italy. In just seven years, the label has grown into a must-have luxury brand that’s a favorite of celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Moore, Beyoncé and most recently at the Cannes Film Festival, Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Stay in Separate Hotels the Night Before Their Wedding

They’re best known for his dance-all-night heels, which are said to be as comfortable as they are glamorous. But Aquazurra doesn’t just make shoes for women: The brand has a kids line, too, that just might be perfect for six adorable bridesmaids.

What might be of the most interest to royal fans? Aquazurra’s wedding line. Osorio’s extensive collection of bridal designs includes a Meghan favorite, the Casablanca, in bridal white, as well as a number of other perfect-for-the-big-day pairs, like the embellished Stella Jewel Bridal style or the strappy “Purist” sandal.

No matter what she wears on her big day, we know we’ll see Meghan sporting Aquazurra shoes for years to come.