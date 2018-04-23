Meghan Markle‘s go-to bling — that is, before Prince Harry gave her that gorgeous diamond engagement ring featuring a stone from Botswana and two others from Princess Diana’s personal collection — is back, and this time in silver.

Back before she was dating Harry, when she was still an actress slash activist with an active Instagram account, Meghan was frequently spotted wearing BaubleBar’s Peacemaker Ring, a gorgeous gold style featuring a leaf-like detail that wraps around two fingers, with a longer vine extending down the center. The branches of the vine also feature small crystals and is “inspired by nature,” according to the company’s website.

Meghan Markle's BaubleBar peacemaker ring

The ring has been sold out for a while, with one of the sizes even selling out within 36 hours. But you’re in luck: BaubleBar is releasing the statement-making style again in silver in honor of their soon-to-be royal fan — and as a PEOPLE reader, you can exclusively purchase the ring right now. Even better news? With a price tag of $42, this ring will give you the style of a royal on a commoner’s budget.

The BaubleBar peacemaker ring in silver

But if you want to rock this Meghan favorite piece yourself, you’d better hurry: It sold out once, and now that it’s got the royal seal of approval, it’ll undoubtedly sell out again.

