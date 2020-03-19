Meghan Markle's Favorite London Bakery Delivers 'Isolation Cakes' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Meghan Markle’s favorite London bakery is helping people self-isolate in the best way possible: by delivering cakes.

The Luminary Bakery in Stoke Newington, London — visited by the Duchess of Sussex in September — has created a special “Isolation Cake” for anyone in need of a tasty pickup during their quarantine.

The orange and blueberry decorated creation comes in a range of flavors and “new smaller family-size for the more intimate gatherings we are all restricted to (for now),” the bakery posted on social media on Thursday.

“Introducing the ‘Isolation Cake’!” the bakery added. “Know someone self-isolating that could do with a cake drop? Working from home got you feeling like you need some sweet, sweet joy in the form of cake?”

The business — which uses baking as a tool to help vulnerable women on their journey to employability and entrepreneurship — also posted an Instagram story of the cake being unveiled to the tune of 70s hit “My Sharona” by The Knack — with the lyrics changed to “My Corona.”

There’s just one problem, however: the Luminary only delivers within 10 miles of their east London bakery. So, if you’re stateside, this is the closest you’ll get to tasting one.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are also going to miss out — the royal couple are currently self-distancing on Vancouver Island in Canada with their son Archie, where “Everything but essentials are closed,” a local tells PEOPLE. “Harry and Meghan are probably battening down the hatches like everyone else.”

The Duchess of Sussex first revealed her connection with the Luminary Bakery in August, when she posted an image of bright blue cupcakes on Instagram, each one featuring a different inspirational message.

“What they’ve created at Luminary Bakery is exceptional – it’s a space for baking, healing and rebuilding,” she wrote.

“When I visited the women earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women – which in many ways makes complete sense – feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking,” Meghan added.

The social enterprise bakery, which was founded in 2014 by Alice Williams, Sarah Harrison and Abigail Mifsud, looks to empower women who have been homeless, in prison or become victims of crime, by teaching them how to bake.

At the same time, they also offer education on food hygiene, money management and computer literacy, in the hope that the women can eventually land jobs in the catering industry. To date, it has transformed the lives of over 50 women in the U.K.

”It’s been amazing!” co-founder Williams told PEOPLE about Meghan’s support back in August. “For many women here, traumatic life experiences have caused them to lose sight of their value. So for her to take the time to get to know us and use her platform to shine a light on our work has meant so much to our community.”

The Luminary Bakery also made a carrot cake with orange peels and pumpkin seeds for Meghan’s 38th birthday, with the message, “Happy Birthday Meghan,” written in chocolate icing.