Meghan Markle’s Favorite Jeans Are Finally Less Than $200
Posted on
Tibi, Self Portrait, and Zimmermann on sale? You have our attention, Shopbop. The online retailer is hosting a spend-more-save-more event, and that includes both new and sale items from your favorite designers.
So go crazy. Drop $200 and receive 15 percent off. Spend $500, and score 20 percent off. Feel like spoiling yourself? Shell out $800 or more, and Shopbop will give you a 25 percent off discount. Just make sure you use the code GOBIG18 before you finish checking out.
If you want to catch the amazing deals, you'll need to move quickly. The promo code only works from Feb. 27 through March 3.
A version of this post originally appeared on InStyle.com.
Metallic Jacquard Frill Top
Upgrade your traditional button-up blouses with a ruffle design that's runway-worthy.
Buy it! Self Portrait Metallic Jacquard Frill Top, $222 (reg. $445); shopbop.com
The Looker Skinny Jeans
If they're good enough for Meghan Markle, you might as well try them while they're on sale.
Buy it! Mother 'The Looker' Skinny Jeans, $219; shopbop.com
Get these celebrity-approved boots on sale while you can. They won't be around for long.
Buy it! Stuart Weitzman Reserve Tall Boots, $655; shopbop.com
Short Ruffle Dress
We love a shift dress that can be dressed up or down.
Buy it! Tibi Short Ruffle Dress, $495; shopbop.com
Two Tone Double Hoop Earrings
You can wear these two-toned earrings to every event on your calendar.
Buy it! Bronzallure Two Tone Double Hoop Earrings, $120; shopbop.com
Gaia's Ark Small Bag
Here's your chance to grab that trendy handbag that's been all over your Instagram feed at a discounted price.
Buy it! Cult Gala Gaia's Ark Small Bag, $298; shopbop.com
Bow Mini Dress
When the price on a Zimmermann dress drops below $200 ... stop whatever you're doing and grab that debit card.
Buy it! Zimmermann Bow Mini Dress, $148; shopbop.com
Huarache 2 Slip On Sneakers
Slip-on sneakers make getting dressed on the weekends easy. And this Tory Burch design make your casual looks effortlessly chic.
Buy it! Tory Burch Huarache 2 Slip On Sneakers, $228; shopbop.com
Eartha Iconic Mini Double Handle Satchel
A versatile handbag—like this Zac by Zac Posen design—will stylishly finish off your best outfits.
Buy it! Zac by Zac Posen Eartha Iconic Mini Double Handle Satchel, $395; shopbop.com
Leah Cap Toe Pumps
These kitten heels will keep you standing on your feet (and looking chic) all day long
Buy it! Sam Edelman Leah Cap Toe Pumps, $120; shopbop.com
This article originally appeared on Instyle.com