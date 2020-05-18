Meghan Markle’s Facialist Shares Her Top Five Skincare Tips During Lockdown

Meghan Markle’s facialist Sarah Chapman shares her top tips for keeping your skin looking healthy during lockdown — and it involves raiding your fridge!

When it comes to giving your skin a glow, Meghan Markle’s facialist is the skincare expert to have on speed dial.

With salons shut amid the global coronavirus pandemic and stress playing havoc with our skin, London-based Sarah Chapman offers her expert beauty tips during lockdown — including raiding your own fridge for at-home facials (no snacking allowed!). From dehydration to red blotchy skin, Chapman, whose clients also include Victoria Beckham and Anne Hathaway, says there are many quick and easy things we can all do at home to keep our skin looking healthy.

Here are her top five tips!

1. The Natural Exfoliator in Your Fridge

Yes, in true 1990s style, Chapman recommends checking the contents of your fridge for some DIY inspiration. “If you have any natural yogurt, put that on your face and leave it to dry. The lactic acid really helps to digest dead cells, but it also brightens,” says the Chelsea-based facialist, who suggests leaving it on for approximately five minutes before rubbing it off with your fingertips.

2. Daily Massage

Known for her signature deep lymphatic massage technique, Chapman says even a few minutes of firm facial massage a day can be hugely beneficial. “A massage with a great oil or elixir can make a massive difference. Put the product on and use your palms, hands and knuckles to really knead the skin — that will bring the blood flow, help drainage and give you a glow.” Responsible for Meghan's wedding day glow, Chapman who worked with the former royal throughout her time in the U.K., says massage can also be incorporated into your cleansing regime.

Image zoom Meghan Markle on her wedding day Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

3. Protect Your Skin from UVA Rays (Even Indoors)

Whether or not you’re managing to get outdoors for daily exercise, Chapman says sunscreen is still essential. “I get asked this a lot and yes it’s really important because even if you aren’t outside, UVA rays penetrate through glass and there’s also the blue light that comes from our computers.” From the facialist’s skincare line, Glow Illuminating Elixir not only tackles blue light pollution, but also raises money for charity. “It’s a limited-edition product we launched for The Prince’s Trust and their Women Supporting Women initiative.”

4. Supplement Your Diet and Get Moving

“Everyone should be taking vitamin D supplements right now — it’s very important for the skin,” says Chapman, who looks forward to her daily walks with her dog while in lockdown in London. “Lack of fresh air will have an effect on the skin as will lack of movement. We need to get the blood rushing around to get as much oxygen into our body, so trying to do some form of exercise helps.”

Image zoom Sarah Chapman

5. Protect Your Face from Toxic Cleaning Products