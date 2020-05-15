Meghan Markle's Facialist Opens up About Her 'Kind, Generous and Inspiring' Friend

“We talked, we laughed, we would chat about stuff and I always left feeling like I could change the world — that’s the person she is,” Sarah Chapman tells PEOPLE

Sarah Chapman is the celebrity facialist responsible for Meghan Markle’s wedding day glow. Now, the skincare expert is opening up about her “inspiring” friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

“I feel really lucky to have built a great friendship with Meghan,” Sarah Chapman tells PEOPLE, revealing why the time they spent together in the run-up to the royal wedding was so special.

“It was an amazing experience and I really got to know her and the kind of person that she is: kind, generous, inspiring and always considering how she can help other people," she said.

Last month, Chapman posted a touching Instagram message with similar sentiments, sharing pictures of her famous client’s “glowing skin moments,” which included a close-up of Meghan’s natural look on her wedding day. It also included a picture of Meghan attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, her last royal engagement before leaving the U.K. with Prince Harry in March.

“It felt like it was the time to say something, things have changed,” London-based Chapman says, referring to the couple’s decision to step back from royal life and their relocation to the U.S.

“It’s nice to be able to share the relationship that we’ve got and what a great person she is,” adds the skincare expert, whose clients also include Victoria Beckham and Anne Hathaway.

After receiving recommendations from "a few different people," Meghan first visited Chapman’s Chelsea clinic in the days before her royal engagement to Prince Harry was officially announced. Chapman was also by Meghan’s side on the eve of her wedding in May 2018.

“With Meghan, I was lucky to be able to see her the evening before the wedding to really get her skin moisturized, nourished and bright for it to look so naturally gorgeous on the day.”

Known for her signature deep lymphatic massage technique, the sought-after facialist (her hands are insured for a staggering $1.2 million), says she always felt inspired in Meghan’s company.

“We talked, we laughed, we would chat about stuff and I always left feeling like I could change the world — that’s the person she is,” says Chapman. “She has a really selfless approach to things and a really strong desire to help people, so that’s really inspiring to be around and almost absorb that incredible energy.”

When it comes to royal-approved beauty tips, Chapman’s lips are sealed, but she does say she would recommend her Radiance Recharge System before big events, such as weddings.

“It’s basically a 10-night intensive program using lots of vitamin C, exfoliants and hyaluronic acid — it’s a really good way to kick start the brightening,” she shares.

Visiting Los Angeles several times a year for pop-up clinics, often at the exclusive members club San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Chapman is sure to be visiting the family of three in the future, but she’s still sad they left the U.K.

“It’s a shame that we don’t have them here in the country anymore — there’s so much that they do that people don’t necessarily see," she says.

As for keeping that wedding glow, Chapman says much of it is skin deep.