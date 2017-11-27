All the Details on Meghan Markle's Engagement Outfit — And How to Buy It!

Meghan Markle looked every inch a princess when she and Prince Harry made their official debut as an engaged couple at Kensington Palace on Monday.

The couple appeared outside the palace in the Sunken Garden. To brave the chilly temperatures, Markle wore a white wrap coat from Line the Label, a Toronto-based designer — a fitting choice, as the city had been Markle’s adopted hometown until very recently when she wrapped filming her final season of Suits in the Canadian city. The luxe coat is a current piece from their Fall 2017 collection.

It has been an exciting morning for the designer, too: Line the Label’s website crashed minutes after the designer details of Markle’s coat were made public. Because of the frenzy, they’ve decided to rename the coat “the Meghan” in Markle’s honor. You can find similar styles available from Ted Baker for $575 and Cole Haan for $170.

Though we didn’t get much of a glimpse beyond the hem of what Markle had on beneath the coat, the dress she wore is designed by P.A.R.O.S.H, a brand based in Milan. Royal watchers believe it is this deep green dress, which features a bow detail at the waist. And for those of you that like the style, it’s currently on sale!

Markle accessorized her look with a pair of nude suede heels with a tie around the ankle from another Italian designer, Aquazzura. They’re the Matilde Crisscross Suede 105mm Pump, and they’re currently on sale at Neiman Marcus.

Sophie Goodwin, the fashion director at Tatler magazine, says that her outfit is classic and elegant — and perfectly in line with her new role.

“It’s elegant and simple,” she tells PEOPLE. “Nothing seems too forced with her, even their body language was lovely. I don’t think she likes clothes to shout, she likes simplicity and it’s a very elegant look.I think the way she dresses will evolve because of the role she now has to play but I don’t think it will change intrinsically.”

She also proudly wore her new engagement ring, a creation that was custom-designed by Harry with stones from Princess Diana’s personal collection, as well as a diamond from Botswana, a country the couple traveled to together earlier this year.

As the couple posed for photos outside the palace, they answered a few questions, including when Harry knew Markle was the one for him.

“The very first time we met,” he said.