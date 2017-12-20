Meghan Markle‘s fans don’t even need to see more than a tiny glimpse of her outfits to snap them up!

For her first appearance at Queen Elizabeth‘s annual Christmas lunch, the royal bride-to-be wore a black-and-white dress from the London-based brand Self Portrait (many styles are currently on sale at Nordstrom). And within hours of her being pictured in it (only from the neck up!), it’s already sold out.

The dress is the designer’s “Nightshade Midi Dress,” which features a black lace top with pink and white details, and a solid black skirt. The dress also comes in a mini style, which is, of course, also sold out. Even the version of the dress that was available on The RealReal is gone.

Luckily, there are plenty of similar styles available. Self Portrait makes several, including the Payne Cutout Midi Dress (currently on sale for $289) and the Hudson Mini Dress (on sale for $191). There’s also this perforated cotton style from Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman (on sale for $171), this short-sleeve lace V-neck dress from Rebecca Taylor (on sale for $297), an illusion-lace fit and flare look from BB Dakota ($98), and a crochet midi dress from boohoo (on sale for $41).

Meghan‘s future sister-in-law Kate Middleton is also a fan of Self Portrait — she wore a white lace dress from the brand to the premiere of the film A Street Cat Named Bob in November 2016.

This is hardly the first time that Meghan’s outfits have promptly sold out after she appeared in them. After she wore a coat from the Canadian brand Line the Label to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, the brand’s website crashed. And the jeans she wore for her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in September, from Mother Denim, also quickly sold out. (Luckily, thanks to the brand’s manufacturing process, her favorite white shirt will never sell out.)

And it’s just the beginning of the Meghan Markle effect. Just wait until we have a wedding dress to emulate!