Meghan Markle's Cashmere Bodysuit Designer: 'I Will Definitely Be Copying Her Look Myself!'

When Meghan Markle stepped out to host her first solo royal event on Thursday, she made sure she was both comfortable and chic in the spotlight.

Celebrating the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook at Kensington Palace, with Prince Harry and her mom, Doria Ragland, by her side, Meghan chose to wear some of her favorite designers for her debut as a royal host.

Opting for a three-quarter length cobalt blue coat from Canadian label Smythe over a cashmere bodysuit from Tuxe and a pleated skirt from her pal Misha Nonoo’s new Easy 8 collection, she finished off the look with a pair of black suede pumps from Sarah Flint.

“She looked fantastic — it was so demure and classy,” Tamar Daniel, founder of Tuxe, tells PEOPLE from her design studio in Philadelphia. Wearing the brand’s Renegrade bodysuit for the event, the Duchess “looked so comfortable, and this top in particular is a really nice snuggly top so I’m sure she felt good in it,” says Daniel. “I will definitely be copying this look myself!”

To mark the occasion, the ribbed cashmere sleeveless turtleneck bodysuit has been reduced from $462.50 to $300. “We are an all-woman team, so we love her values and everything she stands for and we are very proud,” says Daniel, adding that she herself was raised in London so feels extra pride in today’s royal appearance. “Of course, it drives sales and that’s cool, but it just feels really good to have someone like [Meghan], who is such a great role model, championing the brand.”

And of course, since the news broke, the Jerusalem-born designer has been dealing with the aftermath, otherwise known as the Meghan Markle Effect. “You really can’t compare it to anything else,” she says. “The website traffic goes nuts, buyers call, editors call — she really has a tremendous following!”

Meghan, who owns at least “four or five” of Tuxe’s luxury bodysuits, also wore the brand’s “Boss” bodysuit for her own wedding rehearsal at Windsor Castle back in May. (The $280 bodysuit blouse promptly sold out.)

“Meghan has that X-Factor,” says Daniel. “She is obviously very beautiful, but she also has an approachability about her, people can connect to her story in all sorts of ways — she’s a really admirable woman who is forging her own path in a brave way. We could not have asked for anyone better to be wearing our brand!”