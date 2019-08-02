See Meghan Markle's Perfect Calligraphy (and New Monogrammed Stationery!) in Heartfelt Note

Long before Meghan Markle become a royal, she learned how to pen a beautiful handwritten letter.

The Duchess of Sussex is now putting that skill to good use in a heartfelt note of thanks she wrote to Luminary Bakery, a London-based social enterprise she personally asked to be included in the recent issue of British Vogue, which she co-edited. The sweet letter also offers a glimpse of her new official royal monogrammed stationery.

“When I knew I would be secretly guest editing the September issue of British Vogue, including Luminary Bakery was non-negotiable,” writes Meghan in her distinctive calligraphy style handwriting. “The work you do, what you represent to the community, the spirit of the women there – you all embody what it means to be “force for change.” Thank you for being a part of this special project.”

Signed simply, “Meghan,” the small white card is dated July 2019 and addressed to Alice Williams and The Women of Luminary Bakery. Williams is one of three co-founders who launched the all-female bakery in 2014 and has since changed the lives of 56 disadvantaged women, all of whom have been victims of sex trafficking, violence, been in the prison system or homeless.

The regal stationery features Meghan’s official cypher — a script uppercase “M” underneath a coronet, all embossed in beautiful gold. It’s the same coronet featured in Meghan’s coat of arms, which also pays homage to her home state in California.

Having learned the skill of calligraphy at the all-girls Catholic school she attended for six years, Meghan went on to become a freelance professional calligrapher while auditioning for acting jobs, writing holiday correspondence for fashion house Dolce and Gabbana as well as penning the invites for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding.

She even taught calligraphy when she worked at the Paper Source store in Beverly Hills from 2004-2005.

“It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions,” Paper Source CEO, Winnie Park, previously told PEOPLE. “She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy.”

Meghan wrote about her love of handwritten notes on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig: “I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special.”

Aside from the handwritten note, the royal mom also sent a gift, black leather notepad with the words “Forces for Change” also embossed in gold on the front.