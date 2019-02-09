Meghan Markle's Best Friends Open Up About Her 'Serene' Wedding Day

"We could feel Meghan's energy on that day," a friend tells PEOPLE

placeholder
By
Michelle Tauber
February 09, 2019 09:00 AM

Millions from around the world watched as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said their wedding vows in May. But despite the fanfare, the new Duchess of Sussex exuded tranquility on her special day.

“We could feel Meg’s energy on that day,” a close confidante tells PEOPLE. “The calm that she moves with. That’s how it felt because that’s how she and Harry are as a couple.”

A longtime friend of Meghan’s adds, “The day after the wedding I said, ‘You were so serene.’ She has a huge loving fondness for Archbishop [Justin] Welby. She’s like, ‘I’m there, I’m with Harry, I’m with you guys, and I’m with the leader of my church.’ She doesn’t think about the narrative: ‘What will people think?’ She doesn’t do that. She really lives in the current moment. And when you do that, there’s no fear.”

Following the royal wedding, British tabloids painted a very different story. They touted Meghan as a demanding and high-maintenance bride, commanding a specific tiara and ordering that St. George’s Chapel be sprayed with air freshener to cover any musky odor.

BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty

“She didn’t throw a fit about a tiara or ask for fragrance to be sprayed in the church,” her close confidante says. “Those are outrageous claims and 100 percent untrue.”

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Dominic Lipinski/Getty

RELATED: The Truth About Meghan Markle’s Dad — and the Letter She Wrote Him After the Wedding

Her longtime friend also calls the rumors “ridiculous.”

“If people knew how spiritual she is and how serious and respectful she takes her relationship with God—she would never ask for something like that,” Meghan’s friend explains.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.