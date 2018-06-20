Meghan Markle's Secret Baptism and Prince Louis' Christening Share a Special Connection

Prince Louis is following in his new aunt, Meghan Markle’s footsteps.

When the royal baby is christening on July 9, his service will be held at the same place where Meghan was baptized just three months ago: The Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London.

The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who also baptized Meghan and officiated her nuptials to rince-ha. (Welby also christened Prince George in October 2013 and Princess Charlotte in July 2015.)

In early March, Meghan was baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony with Harry by her side. The 45-minutes service, was also attended by her now father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Meghan was confirmed immediately following her baptism, which means she is now able to join her husband at Holy Communion.

The Duchess of Sussex was following royal tradition. Kate Middleton was also confirmed into the Church of England in a private service at St. James’s Palace in the weeks leading up to her 2011 marriage to Prince William. (Kate had been baptized as a baby, but the confirmation ceremony marked a firm commitment to the Church of England.)

The move was a significant nod to William Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth‘s role as head of the Church of England.

The royal family will gather at The Chapel Royal next month to celebrate the christening of their newest family member. While Louis’ big brother, Prince George’s christening was also held at St. James’s Palace’s Chapel Royal, Princess Charlotte’s ceremony took place at Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene church in Norfolk — in the same church where her late grandmother Princess Diana was christened.

Little Louis will likely be christening in the same gown his siblings wore on their big day — a replica of the historic royal christening gown first worn by Queen Victoria’s daughter, also named Victoria, in 1841.