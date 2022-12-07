Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Wins People's Choice Award: 'It Has Been Such a Labor of Love'

Meghan Markle had a winning night!

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Sussex's podcast Archetypes won the People's Choice Award for pop podcast of 2022. The program beat the popular shows Call Her Daddy, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Not Skinny But Not Fat, Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, SmartLess, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain and Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer.

"Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award," Meghan said in a statement on her Archewell site on Wednesday. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

"It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life," she added. "Special thanks to Terry Wood who was my right hand in this special project, along with Catherine, Rebecca, Andy, Matt, and the wider team who all worked hard to make each moment resonate. Above all, huge thanks to each of you who voted. Your support means the world."

Meghan wasn't present to accept the prize at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, as she and Prince Harry were in New York City for the Ripple of Hope Award Gala. On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, were recognized by the human rights nonprofit for their work in racial justice, mental health and other social impact action through their Archewell Foundation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also chosen as a Ripple of Hope laureate for his for his courageous leadership amid the Russian invasion. Previous Ripple of Hope prizewinners include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Colin Kaepernick, Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

The couple received the award from Kerry Kennedy, and Prince Harry cracked a joke on stage that he and Meghan "don't get out much" because of their busy life at home with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

On a more serious note, during the acceptance speech, he said, "Bobby Kennedy said, 'Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope,' " per Vanity Fair.

"He also said those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance," Meghan added in a pre-recorded video that played during the glam gala, the outlet reported. The Duchess referenced the most famous phrase from RFK's iconic Ripple of Hope speech that inspired the prize; his daughter Kerry previously said that Harry and Meghan were chosen for the award as they exemplified "moral courage" against injustice for rebuking racism within the royal family.

Meghan Markle. Spotify

Archetype's accolade comes amid a change in the production crew. Serena Rogan has joined the Archewell Audio team as the new head of audio and will work alongside executive producer Terry Wood, PEOPLE has learned. Archewell's previous head of audio, Rebecca Sananès, was contracted to serve as one of the executive producers of Meghan's Archetypes through the first season.

Meghan and Harry, 38, first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to its Spotify profile page, Archetypes intends to " investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

Guests across the 12 episodes included Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling, Constance Wu, Paris Hilton, Issa Rae and Jameela Jamil for conversations on ambition, race, mental health and more.

Archetypes premiered on the streamer in late August, topping the Spotify charts upon its debut.