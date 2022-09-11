New Episodes of Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Being Held Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Two days after it debuted in August, Meghan Markle's podcast hit number one in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada

By
Published on September 11, 2022 02:55 PM

Meghan Markle's podcast is hitting the pause button.

In light of Queen Elizabeth's death, PEOPLE understands that Archetypes, which debuted last month, is being held this week, and it's uncertain when it will resume.

Meghan, 41, and her husband Prince Harry first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

Speaking with historians and experts, Meghan will also "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives," the release continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> and Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on Thursday. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA

On Aug. 23, the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of Archetypes, titling the conversation, "The Misconceptions of Ambition."

Featuring Serena Williams as a guest, the friends discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams, and Meghan revealed that a fire broke out in son Archie's nursery during the Sussex family's royal tour of Africa in 2019.

Two days after it dropped, Archetypes became the number one podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Spotify's international charts.

Mariah Carey was a featured guest on the second episode of Archetypes, titled "The Duality of Diva," where they discussed today's negative connotations of the word "diva" and being biracial.

Meanwhile, the third and latest episode of the podcast, titled "The Stigma of the Singleton with Mindy Kaling," saw Meghan and Kaling, 43, recall what they were like in high school — with the Duchess of Sussex describing herself as an "ugly duckling."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

On Saturday, two days after the announcement of the Queen's passing, Meghan joined her husband, Prince Harry, and in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton for a surprise walkabout at Windsor Castle.

Dressed in black, the foursome spoke with onlookers and toured the emotional tributes left for the late monarch, who died Thursday at age 96.

Kensington Palace said William, 40, invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate, 40, who was recently named Princess of Wales, alongside her husband's new Prince of Wales title.

Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE.

A palace insider also said: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

In a historic first speech after becoming monarch, King Charles III on Friday expressed his "profound sorrow" and gave an emotional tribute to the late Queen.

"This is a time of change for my family," the new sovereign explained in his inaugural address. With Charles' rise in rank, Harry and Meghan's children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — are now sixth and seventh in line to the throne, respectively, following their father.

In a sweet message for his younger son and daughter-in-law, King Charles added, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Related Articles
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Embrace with Teen: 'I Wanted to Show Her She's Welcome Here'
Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey
Meghan Markle Tells Mariah Carey She Was Not Treated as a 'Black Woman' Until She Started Dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Tops Spotify Charts Around the World
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's Friendship Timeline
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle's Biggest Revelations in Her 'Archetypes' Podcast
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171b) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Surprise Moment Unfolds as Meghan and Prince Harry Join Kate and Prince William After Queen's Death
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Prince William Invited Harry and Meghan to Join Him and Kate Outside Castle in Major Show of Unity
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles III Expresses 'Love for Harry and Meghan' in Inaugural Address to His Kingdom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Shares Prince Harry's Reaction to People Saying She Was 'Lucky' That He 'Chose' Her
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Have Royal Titles Now That Their Grandfather Is King?
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak with members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Says Windsor Castle Is a 'Lonely Place' Without Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry Is Traveling to Scotland to Be with Queen Elizabeth as Meghan Markle Stays Behind
Meghan Markle, Mindy Kaling
Meghan Markle Describes Herself as an 'Ugly Duckling' Growing Up in Podcast Chat with Mindy Kaling
I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious Serena Williams; Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.; Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Friends Celebrate 'Archetypes' Podcast Debut: 'So Proud of You'