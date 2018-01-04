Meghan Markle’s $298 Church Dress Is Still in Stock — and She’s Twinning with Savannah Guthrie!

When Meghan Markle attended her first royal Christmas alongside fiancé Prince Harry at Sandringham, she did so in curtsy-ready style.

Having caught just a glimpse of burgundy velvet under her camel wool wrap coat by Sentaler — another Canadian favorite — it was several days after Christmas that Club Monaco, which was founded in Canada in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, confirmed via Instagram that Meghan had been wearing their Tay velvet wrap dress for her Christmas Day festivities with the royal family.

“The Tay dress was inspired by vintage pieces from the 1930s, yet the design elements are timeless, so it suited Meghan perfectly,” Steven Cateron, head of design at Club Monaco, tells PEOPLE, adding: “She’s been a longtime friend of the brand and we’re honored she chose to wear it on such a special occasion.”

Retailing for $298, the below-the-knee dress features ruffled short sleeves and a low V-neckline in sumptuous burgundy velvet. Mostly sold out in U.K. stores, only a few sizes remain online. Chosen by Meghan, the brand confirmed it was their dress via her stylist and best friend Jessica Mulroney, who has been styling many of Meghan’s public appearances since Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November. Meghan accessorized the look with over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman, a brown-and- tan clutch bag by Chloe and a sculptural hat by London milliner Philip Treacy.

It’s a look that’s chic for non-royals, too. Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie chose the same dress for this week’s exclusive PEOPLE magazine cover story, in which she revealed her excitement to be working with new co-host Hoda Kotb. “I love the versatility of this piece,” says Cateron, adding, “You can wear it as a dress or open over jeans for a robe look.”