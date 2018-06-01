Meghan Markle’s $2945 Earrings Sold Out in 10 Minutes: 'It Was Crazy!'

When Meghan Markle made her debut as a duchess on May 22, her accessories sold out quicker than ever!

Complementing her regal look at Prince Charles’ birthday event at Buckingham Palace last week, Meghan wore a new pair of rose gold and diamond earrings from Paris-based jeweler Vanessa Tugendhaft. The Idylle La Rose Earrings in 18-karat rose gold are pavéd with diamonds and retail for $2945.

“We were completely sold out in 10 minutes — it was crazy!” Tugendhaft tells PEOPLE. “The matching necklace and bracelets with the same motif also sold out soon after, and now we have a big waiting list. It was amazing!”

Vanessa Tugendhaft earrings worn by Meghan Markle. Vanessa Tugendhaft

Although her celebrity clients include Madonna, Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson, the jeweler says nothing compares to Meghan’s appearance just days after her wedding.

“I think it was the most important point in my career,” says the Belgian designer. “Meghan is such a beautiful person, and to wear our earrings on her first debut as a duchess was incredible — it had such a big impact.”

For more on Meghan’s new life, check out this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Meghan, who has been a customer of the brand since her move to London last year (wearing their Infini ring and Precious Charm necklace to prior royal engagements), has a relatability that makes her style choices so covetable, says the jeweler.

Vanessa Tugendhaft Infiniti ring. Vanessa Tugendhaft

“I think she seems to be a very nice person and people can relate to that. Women want to be like her – simple and chic.”

Vanessa Tugendhaft Precious Charm necklace. Vanessa Tugendhaft

According to Brand Finance, a British brand valuation consultancy, the “Meghan Markle effect” post-royal wedding will boost the U.K fashion industry by $200 million. “The only person close to Meghan in terms of fashion power and influence is Kate Middleton,” CEO and founder David Haigh tells PEOPLE. “But as her family has grown she has seemed less focused on fashion – Meghan has picked up the baton.”

Meghan Markle on May 22. Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

British brand Goat, who designed the blush dress Meghan wore to the event, sold out of the $790 dress and their website promptly crashed. Wilbur and Gussie, who designed her silk clutch bag, also sold out within hours. “We couldn’t be more delighted that our ‘Charlie’ bag has been carried by the latest addition to the royal family,” a spokesperson tells PEOPLE.